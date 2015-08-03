Critical Path Institute Launches New Consortium Dedicated To Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Critical Path Institute (C-Path), a pioneering non-profit organization dedicated to accelerating the pace and reducing the costs of medical product development, announced the formation of its tenth consortium: The Duchenne Regulatory Sciences Consortium (D-RSC). In partnership with Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD), which has committed nearly one million dollars, the D-RSC will apply C-Path’s proven consensus science model to the battle against Duchenne. Founding members of the D-RSC include Santhera Pharmaceuticals, PTC Therapeutics and Dr. Brenda Wong from Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center. C-Path and Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. are currently working together to reach a final agreement for Sarepta to join the D-RSC consortium. Several additional consortium members will be added soon.

