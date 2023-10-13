Covalon Presents Innovative Solutions Used in Top Hospitals at the Association for Vascular Access (AVA) Annual Scientific Meeting in Portland, OR

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Covalon Technologies Ltd. (the “Company” or “Covalon”) (TSXV: COV; OTCQX: CVALF), a leader in advanced medical technologies, today announced its participation in the Association for Vascular Access (AVA) Annual Scientific Meeting Conference and Exhibit, to be held in Portland, Oregon from Saturday, October 14 to Monday, October 16, 2023. Visitors to booth 715 will have the opportunity to explore first-hand Covalon’s innovative vascular access and infection prevention solutions and learn more as to why top hospitals are choosing Covalon for their patients.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231013482402/en/

Covalon’s IV Clear® dressing is the world’s only dual antimicrobial silicone adhesive vascular access dressing. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Our number one focus has always been centered around the well-being of patients, understanding the critical role that the right medical dressings play in the safety and comfort of those requiring vascular access devices,” said Ron Hebert, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Covalon. “Our innovative offering of silicone-based vascular access solutions weave together safety and efficacy with compassion. Preventing skin injury and the need for cumbersome acrylic dressing removals is no longer a hope, but a reality, and is one step closer to patient care that’s as empathetic as it is effective”.

Covalon’s patented vascular access products include:

VALGuard

IV Clear

CovaClear® IV – utilizes soft silicone adhesive technology to help protect patients from skin injuries, but does not incorporate antimicrobials, for use with patients who either do not require or cannot tolerate antimicrobials.

To book an appointment with a Covalon representative, please email Ron Hebert, SVP Marketing, Covalon Technologies Ltd., at rhebert@covalon.com.

Conference & Exhibit Details

Conference Dates: October 14 – 17, 2023

Exhibit Dates: October 14 – 16, 2023

Location: Oregon Convention Center (777 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland, OR 97232, United States)

Register at: https://avasm.eventscribe.net

For healthcare providers who are not able to attend the conference but are interested in learning more about Covalon’s solutions, visit www.covalon.com or follow Covalon on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About Covalon

Covalon Technologies Ltd. is a patient-driven medical device company, built on the relentless pursuit to help the most vulnerable patients have a better chance at healing. Through a strong portfolio of patented technologies and solutions for advanced wound care, infection prevention, and medical device coatings, we offer innovative, gentler, and more compassionate options for patients to heal with less infections, less pain, and better outcomes. Our solutions are designed for patients and made for care providers. Covalon leverages its patented medical technology platforms and expertise in two ways: (i) by developing products that are sold under Covalon’s name; and (ii) by developing and commercializing medical products for other medical companies under development and license contracts. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, having the symbol COV and trades on the OTCQX Market under the symbol CVALF. To learn more about Covalon, visit our website at www.covalon.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements which reflect the Company’s current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “plan, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events, or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will” or “will be taken”, “occur”, or “be achieved”. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts, but instead represent management’s expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the factors described in greater detail in the “Risks and Uncertainties” section of our management’s discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations for the year ended September 30, 2022, which is available on the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca, any of which could cause results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, further events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Covalon Technologies Ltd.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231013482402/en/