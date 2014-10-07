Corning Incorporated Provides New Support To MassBioEd Foundation

October 7, 2014 (Cambridge, MA) —Corning Incorporated Foundation has provided new funding for the MassBioEd Foundation that will enable growth of biotech programming for students and teachers, the MassBioEd Foundation announced today.

The Massachusetts Biotechnology Education Foundation (MassBioEd Foundation) is a nonprofit charitable organization founded in 2001 to bring biotechnology education to students with a goal of inspiring scientific curiosity and cultivating the next generation of life sciences professionals.

The BioTeach initiative brings lab equipment grants to schools, biotechnology curricula and professional development and mentoring for teachers, and college and career exploration experiences for high school students. The BioTeach program currently reaches 201 schools and has been recognized by the Massachusetts State STEM Council as a premier @Scale initiative.

“We are delighted that Corning Incorporated Foundation funding is helping to reach students and educators in 15 additional schools that have not yet experienced the MassBioEd approach to high-quality innovative inquiry-based science education programs and professional development,” said Karen C. Martin, President of Corning Incorporated Foundation.

“We would like to thank the team at Corning Incorporated Foundation for their commitment to advancing STEM education in Massachusetts,” said Lance Hartford, Executive Director of the MassBioEd Foundation. “Through such industry support, along with government and nonprofit partnerships, we have created a statewide, systemic, STEM education initiative that focuses on an investment in teachers to create a multiplier effect that impacts thousands of students each year. Working together, we will inspire and develop the scientific innovators of the future.”

Lydia Kenton Walsh, Vice President of Commercial Operations of the Corning Life Sciences division, presented a check to Lance Hartford, Executive Director of the MassBioEd Foundation, on Friday, October 3rd to mark Corning Incorporated Foundation’s new STEM education partnership with MassBioEd.

About MassBioEd Foundation

http://www.massbioed.org

The Massachusetts Biotechnology Education Foundation (MassBioEd Foundation), founded in 2001, is a nonprofit charitable organization committed to supporting science and biotechnology education in Massachusetts through school programs, workforce development, and lifelong learning. Serving as a link between education, industry, and government, MassBioEd is working to ensure Massachusetts’ biotechnology sector, has an appropriately trained work force to meet the growing employment needs. MassBioEd’s BioTeach program provides professional development to more than 750 teachers in their biotechnology curricula and provides grants and lab equipment to 201 schools across the Commonwealth. MassBioEd’s Biotech Learning Center offers professional development courses for employees in the biotechnology sector to advance their professional skills.

About Corning Incorporated Foundation

Established in 1952 to administer the charitable contributions of its sponsoring company, Corning Incorporated Foundation is dedicated to improving the quality of life in communities where Corning Incorporated is an active corporate citizen. The programs we support are aligned with the businesses we participate in and with educational and social priorities where we can have a meaningful impact.

