Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) modeling further distinguishes Vapotherm High Velocity Therapy from generic high flow cannulas

EXETER, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE: VAPO), a global medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of its proprietary Vapotherm high velocity therapy® products, which are used to treat patients of all ages suffering from respiratory distress, today announced the online publication of “Validation of Human Upper Computational Fluid Dynamics Model for Turbulent Mixing” in the Journal of Fluid Dynamics. The full article will be published in the December issue of J. Fluids Engineering. Computational fluid dynamics uses advanced computer algorithms to understand gas flow characteristics in changing and complex systems.

This work validates findings presented at the 8th Thermal Fluids Engineering Conference in March 2023 in the presentation titled “Cannula Oxygen Therapy.” Researchers utilized computational fluid dynamics to evaluate and describe the impact of cannula design on air flow and gas exchange in the upper airway. Vapotherm’s unique small bore design generates higher gas velocity distinguishing it from other forms of high flow cannulas. The modeling confirmed that the higher velocity generated by the Vapotherm design results in improved CO 2 flush compared to other cannulas. This finding correlates with the known clinical benefits of Vapotherm’s High Velocity Nasal Insufflation (HVNI) therapy and is especially significant for patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma. It is also important for patients who may not breathe with optimal efficiency such as those who are sedated for some medical procedures. (https://dl.astfe.org/conferences/tfec2023,1ee0374044f80bd3,2fec083b2a0b5e4e.html)

“This reaffirms that not all high flow devices are the same and shows the value of high velocity therapy for clearance of CO 2 and flush of the upper airway,” said Brian Lawrence, Chief Technology Officer at Vapotherm.

Dr. Jessica Whittle, Chief Medical Officer at Vapotherm said, “research like this helps clinicians stop and rethink their understanding of ventilation and to consider using high velocity therapy as a first line treatment for patients needing more than traditional oxygen.”

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE: VAPO) is a publicly traded developer and manufacturer of advanced respiratory technology based in Exeter, New Hampshire, USA. The Company develops innovative, comfortable, non-invasive technologies for respiratory support of patients with chronic or acute breathing disorders. Over 4.0 million patients have been treated with the use of Vapotherm high velocity therapy® systems. For more information, visit www.vapotherm.com. Vapotherm high velocity therapy is mask-free non-invasive respiratory support and is a front-line tool for relieving respiratory distress—including hypercapnia, hypoxemia, and dyspnea. It allows for the fast, safe treatment of undifferentiated respiratory distress with one tool. The HVT 2.0 and Precision Flow systems’ mask-free interface delivers optimally conditioned breathing gases, making it comfortable for patients and reducing the risks and care complexities associated with mask therapies. While being treated, patients can talk, eat, drink and take oral medication.

