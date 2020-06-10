SUBSCRIBE
Company Profile for bioAffinity Technologies, Inc.

June 10, 2020 | 
1 min read

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. is a privately held company addressing the significant unmet need for non-invasive, early-stage cancer diagnosis and treatment.

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (www.bioaffinitytech.com) is a privately held company addressing the significant unmet need for non-invasive, early-stage cancer diagnosis and treatment. The Company develops proprietary in vitro diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics using breakthrough technology that preferentially targets cancer cells. Research and optimization of its platform technology are conducted in bioAffinity Technologies’ laboratories at the University of Texas San Antonio (UTSA). The Company’s platform technology is being developed to diagnose, monitor and treat many cancers.

Company:

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc.

Headquarters Address:

22211 W I-10, Suite 1206

San Antonio, TX 78257

Main Telephone:

5054009747

Website:

www.bioaffinitytech.com

Type of Organization:

Private

Industry:

Biotechnology

Key Executives:

CEO: Maria Zannes

Public Relations

Contact:

Julie Anne Overton

Phone:

5055770918

Email:

jaoverton@mac.com

Healthcare
