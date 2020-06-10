Company Profile for bioAffinity Technologies, Inc.

June 10, 2020 18:11 UTC

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (www.bioaffinitytech.com) is a privately held company addressing the significant unmet need for non-invasive, early-stage cancer diagnosis and treatment. The Company develops proprietary in vitro diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics using breakthrough technology that preferentially targets cancer cells. Research and optimization of its platform technology are conducted in bioAffinity Technologies’ laboratories at the University of Texas San Antonio (UTSA). The Company’s platform technology is being developed to diagnose, monitor and treat many cancers.

Company: bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. Headquarters Address: 22211 W I-10, Suite 1206 San Antonio, TX 78257 Main Telephone: 5054009747 Website: www.bioaffinitytech.com Type of Organization: Private Industry: Biotechnology Key Executives: CEO: Maria Zannes Public Relations Contact: Julie Anne Overton Phone: 5055770918 Email: jaoverton@mac.com

