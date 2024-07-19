SUBSCRIBE
Codexis to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 8

July 18, 2024 
1 min read

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS), a leading enzyme engineering company, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter of 2024 on Thursday, August 8, 2024, following the close of market. Codexis management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 pm Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide a business update.

Participants may access the live webcast on the Codexis Investor Relations website, where it will be archived for at least 90 days. The live call can be accessed by dialing 877-705-2976 (domestic) or 201-689-8798 (international). A telephone replay of the call will be available for 48 hours by dialing 877-660-6853 (domestic) or 201-612-7415 (international), access ID #13726635.

About Codexis
Codexis is a leading enzyme engineering company leveraging its proprietary CodeEvolver® technology platform to discover, develop and enhance novel, high-performance enzymes and other classes of proteins. Codexis enzymes solve for real-world challenges associated with small molecule pharmaceuticals manufacturing and nucleic acid synthesis. The Company is currently developing its proprietary ECO Synthesis™ manufacturing platform to enable the scaled manufacture of RNAi therapeutics through an enzymatic route. Codexis’ unique enzymes can drive improvements such as higher yields, reduced energy usage and waste generation, improved efficiency in manufacturing and greater sensitivity in genomic and diagnostic applications. For more information, visit www.codexis.com.

For More Information

Investor Contact
Carrie McKim
(336) 608-9706
ir@codexis.com

Media Contact
Lauren Musto
(650) 421-8205
media@codexis.com

Earnings
