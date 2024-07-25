SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

CNS Pharmaceuticals Announces Acceptance of Abstract for Poster Presentation at the 2024 SNO/ASCO CNS Cancer Conference

July 25, 2024 | 
1 min read

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2024 / CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) (“CNS” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system, today announced that its abstract has been selected for poster presentation at the 2024 SNO/ASCO CNS Cancer Conference being held August 8-10, 2024 in Denver, CO.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title: Use of a Brain-Penetrating Anthracycline in Anthracycline-Sensitive Brain Metastases: The Promise of Berubicin
Presenter: Sandra Silberman, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of CNS Pharmaceuticals
Abstract Code: RMTD-03
Category: Research Methods and Trial Design Considerations
Date and Time: August 8, 2024 from 7:15 - 9:00 PM MT
Location: Plaza Exhibit Hall, Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel

For more information about the event, please visit the conference website.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
CNS Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The Company’s lead drug candidate, Berubicin, is a novel anthracycline and the first anthracycline to appear to cross the blood-brain barrier. Berubicin is currently in development for the treatment of a number of serious brain and CNS oncology indications including glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer.

For more information, please visit www.CNSPharma.com, and connect with the Company on X, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations Contact
JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
833-4717-8247
CNSP@jtcir.com

SOURCE: CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com

Texas Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
An empty conference room overlooking a city
People
Cassava Execs Step Down Amid DOJ Probe of Possible Alzheimer’s Drug Fraud
July 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Man climbing a DNA double helix/iStock, Moor Studio
News
Taysha Shares Positive Rett Results in Bid to Move Past Roadblocks
July 3, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Business
Donanemab’s Promise, BIO Wrap and Mass Layoffs
June 12, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin, Heather McKenzie, Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Oncology tracker over the Chicago skyline
ASCO24: Sanofi Reports Sarclisa Combo’s Fatality Reduction in Multiple Myeloma
May 31, 2024
 · 
21 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff