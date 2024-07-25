CNS Pharmaceuticals Announces Acceptance of Abstract for Poster Presentation at the 2024 SNO/ASCO CNS Cancer Conference

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) (“CNS” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system, today announced that its abstract has been selected for poster presentation at the 2024 SNO/ASCO CNS Cancer Conference being held August 8-10, 2024 in Denver, CO.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title: Use of a Brain-Penetrating Anthracycline in Anthracycline-Sensitive Brain Metastases: The Promise of Berubicin

Presenter: Sandra Silberman, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of CNS Pharmaceuticals

Abstract Code: RMTD-03

Category: Research Methods and Trial Design Considerations

Date and Time: August 8, 2024 from 7:15 - 9:00 PM MT

Location: Plaza Exhibit Hall, Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel

About CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CNS Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The Company’s lead drug candidate, Berubicin, is a novel anthracycline and the first anthracycline to appear to cross the blood-brain barrier. Berubicin is currently in development for the treatment of a number of serious brain and CNS oncology indications including glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer.

