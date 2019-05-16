Clear Spring Health Completes Acquisition of Community Care Alliance of Illinois

CHICAGO, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Spring Health (“CSH”) is pleased to announce that its acquisition of Community Care Alliance of Illinois, NFP (“CCAI”) has received regulatory approval from Illinois regulators, the supervising Circuit Court, and federal regulators. The acquisition ensures continuing coverage and service to all CCAI policyholders.

CCAI will continue to operate from its current location, but will now be a part of the Clear Spring Health organization and brand, effective immediately. This will not impact existing policyholders who will continue to be covered and access services as normal.

“We’re committed to making this transition as seamless as possible from both customer service and operational standpoints,” said Arthur Carlos, President & CEO of Clear Spring Health. “That means continued coverage for all policyholders, without any changes to their medical or prescription coverage, including which providers and pharmacies they can access.”

This acquisition is another step in CSH’s growth strategy, which is based around developing innovative and intuitive products that empower customers and strengthen communities. It also ties into the mission of CSH’s parent company, Group1001, which has a proven track record of building profitable insurance companies with forward-thinking product suites that make insurance easier to buy and easier to use.

For more information about Group1001, please visit Group1001.com .

About Clear Spring Health

Clear Spring Health is dedicated to helping seniors protect their health and well-being by providing Medicare Advantage plans in select counties of Colorado, Illinois, North Carolina, and Virginia, plus Georgia and South Carolina through our affiliate, Eon Health (redirects to Eon).

Clear Spring Health is part of Group1001, a customer-centric insurance group whose mission is to make insurance more useful, intuitive, and accessible so that everyone feels empowered to achieve financial security.

About Group1001

Group One Thousand One, LLC (“Group1001") is an insurance holding company in the United States, with current combined assets under management of approximately $36 billion as of September 30, 2018, and a mission to make insurance and retirement products more useful, intuitive, and accessible so everyone can get the most value from their money.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clear-spring-health-completes-acquisition-of-community-care-alliance-of-illinois-300851398.html

SOURCE Clear Spring Health