CITRYLL COMPLETES PATIENT DOSING IN THE REPEAT DOSE STAGE OF THE PHASE 1 TRIAL FOR THE NOVEL ANTI-INFLAMMATORY CANDIDATE CIT-013

Oss, Netherlands – 31 July 2024 – Citryll, a clinical-stage biotech company developing first-in-class therapeutics to treat immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, today announces the successful completion of dosing in the repeat dose stage of its Phase 1 trial for its lead drug candidate CIT-013.

The Phase 1 first-in-human trial is assessing the safety and tolerability of CIT-013. Part D of the Phase 1 trial is investigating the safety and tolerability of repeat dosing in 9 patient volunteers with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and 3 healthy volunteers. All trial participants have been enrolled and successfully completed dosing. Results are anticipated in Q4 2024, which, if positive, would lay the groundwork for the initiation of Phase 2a trials. Two Phase 2a studies are planned in patients with RA and hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), Citryll’s lead indications for CIT-013.

CIT-013 offers a novel therapeutic approach for treating inflammatory diseases by targeting neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs), which play a significant role in the body’s inflammatory processes. NETs, released during NETosis, can contribute to tissue damage and sustained inflammation when not properly cleared by the body. CIT-013’s dual mode of actions inhibits NET formation and promotes the clearance of existing NETs by specifically targeting citrullinated histones, a hallmark of NETs.

Maarten Kraan, M.D., Ph.D., CMO at Citryll, commented: “Reaching this important milestone in the Phase 1 study is testament to hard work across the Citryll team. We look forward to sharing data later this year and plans for Phase 2a trials are underway. We remain excited for the potential of CIT-013, which has demonstrated potent anti-inflammatory effects in preclinical models, positioning it as a potential game-changer in rheumatoid arthritis and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well in a wide range of inflammatory disorders.”

-ENDS-

About Citryll

Citryll has translated a deep understanding of the neutrophil extracellular trap (NET) pathway to therapeutically address its central role in a broad range of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. With a unique dual mode of action, the company’s lead antibody, CIT-013, has reached the clinic by demonstrating a precise and powerful ability to control NETs and NETosis. Citryll is initially developing CIT-013 as a novel drug for rheumatoid arthritis and hidradenitis suppurativa, which may serve as enabling indications for a wide spectrum of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The initial clinical trials with CIT-013 are expected to provide the foundation for a new treatment paradigm for immune-mediated inflammatory diseases.

Contacts

Citryll

Sjoerd van Gorp, COO

Email: info@citryll.com

Citryll Media Contacts

ICR Consilium

Amber Fennell, Suki Virji, Lucy Featherstone

Email: citryll@icrinc.com