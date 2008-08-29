China’s Hepatitis B Market to Double by 2012

August 29, 2008 -- The market for hepatitis B drugs in China is expected to grow 135% by 2012, according to a new report from Decision Resources. From $340 million in 2007, sales of hepatitis B treatments will increase to $800 million over the five years, a CAGR of 18%. Part of the reason behind the high dollar value of drugs for this population is that the nucleoside/nucleotide analogue class of drugs often used to treat the disease must be given long term, often for the rest of a patient’s life. More details... Stock Symbols: (NYSE: BMY) (VX: ROG) (NYSE: SGP) (NYSE: GSK)