Chiltern International Ltd. Expands North American Operations With a New Office in Illinois

LONDON, Sept. 29, 2011 /PRNewswire/ -- Chiltern International (Chiltern), a global clinical contract research organization (CRO) announced that it has opened a new office in the Chicago area, specifically in Bannockburn, IL.

Mr. Barry Simms, Chiltern’s Country Manager, North America, commented, “Chiltern continues to look for opportunities to increase our strategic footprint and we are very excited about our expansion to the greater Chicago area. Our new office is well situated to support our efforts to recruit top-notch staff and be strategically near our clients.”

“We are extremely pleased by the success we have had attracting high-qualified staff to our Bannockburn office, and we welcome our new colleagues to the team,” Dr. Jim Esinhart, Sr. Executive VP, Global Scientific Services, Chiltern, stated. “Our new office supports Chiltern’s mission to deliver high quality services around the world, while demonstrating our commitment to clients’ needs.”

Company profile

About Chiltern:

Established in 1982, Chiltern is a leading global clinical CRO with extensive experience in the management of Phase I-IV clinical trials across a broad range of therapeutic areas, functional service provision and contract staffing solutions. Chiltern has conducted trials in more than 40 countries, employs nearly 1,300 people globally and offers services in Early Phase, Global Clinical Development, Late Phase, Biometrics, Medical and Regulatory Affairs and Resourcing Solutions. Chiltern prides itself as a development partner that offers flexibility, responsiveness and quality delivery. Further information is available at www.chiltern.com.

For More Information Contact:

Natalie Chong, Marketing Director Susan Ojanen, Marketing Executive Chiltern International Ltd. Chiltern International Inc. 171 Bath Road 1241 Volunteer Parkway Slough Suite 950 Berkshire SL1 4AA Bristol, TN 37620 UNITED KINGDOM USA Tel: +44 (0) 1753 512 000 Tel: +1 (423) 968 9533 Fax: +44 (0) 1753 511 116 Fax: +1 (423) 968 3567 Email: natalie.chong@chiltern.com Email: susan.ojanen@chiltern.com

SOURCE Chiltern