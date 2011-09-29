SUBSCRIBE
Chiltern International Ltd. Expands North American Operations With a New Office in Illinois

September 29, 2011 | 
1 min read

LONDON, Sept. 29, 2011 /PRNewswire/ -- Chiltern International (Chiltern), a global clinical contract research organization (CRO) announced that it has opened a new office in the Chicago area, specifically in Bannockburn, IL.

Mr. Barry Simms, Chiltern’s Country Manager, North America, commented, “Chiltern continues to look for opportunities to increase our strategic footprint and we are very excited about our expansion to the greater Chicago area. Our new office is well situated to support our efforts to recruit top-notch staff and be strategically near our clients.”

“We are extremely pleased by the success we have had attracting high-qualified staff to our Bannockburn office, and we welcome our new colleagues to the team,” Dr. Jim Esinhart, Sr. Executive VP, Global Scientific Services, Chiltern, stated. “Our new office supports Chiltern’s mission to deliver high quality services around the world, while demonstrating our commitment to clients’ needs.”

Company profile

About Chiltern:

Established in 1982, Chiltern is a leading global clinical CRO with extensive experience in the management of Phase I-IV clinical trials across a broad range of therapeutic areas, functional service provision and contract staffing solutions. Chiltern has conducted trials in more than 40 countries, employs nearly 1,300 people globally and offers services in Early Phase, Global Clinical Development, Late Phase, Biometrics, Medical and Regulatory Affairs and Resourcing Solutions. Chiltern prides itself as a development partner that offers flexibility, responsiveness and quality delivery. Further information is available at www.chiltern.com.

For More Information Contact:


Natalie Chong, Marketing Director

Susan Ojanen, Marketing Executive

Chiltern International Ltd.

Chiltern International Inc.

171 Bath Road

1241 Volunteer Parkway

Slough

Suite 950

Berkshire SL1 4AA

Bristol, TN 37620

UNITED KINGDOM

USA

Tel: +44 (0) 1753 512 000

Tel: +1 (423) 968 9533

Fax: +44 (0) 1753 511 116

Fax: +1 (423) 968 3567

Email: natalie.chong@chiltern.com

Email: susan.ojanen@chiltern.com

SOURCE Chiltern

Real estate Europe Illinois
