Chiesi continues cultural transformation with new visual identity that mirrors patients’ language and experiences

New visual identity is the first public manifestation of Chiesi Group’s continued transformation as a Certified B Corporation™ business

Patients’ experiences and perception of Chiesi at the heart of the new corporate identity

CARY, N.C., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiesi USA (key-ay-zee), the U.S. affiliate of Chiesi Farmaceutici, an international research-focused healthcare Group (Chiesi Group), announced the unveiling of a new visual identity that is deeply inspired by its patients, how they see the company and live with its products. The announcement marks the next step in the ongoing effort to create a corporate culture that is truly empathetic towards patients and aligned with the highest ethical and sustainability standards that Chiesi adheres to as a Certified B Corporation™.

As part of this process, Chiesi Group pursued a novel approach of establishing an intimate dialogue with patients, their families and caregivers to hear about real life experiences in the daily management of their pathology.

Empathy-led approach builds on Chiesi Group’s high ethical standards as the world’s largest Certified B Corporation™ pharmaceutical company.

The output provided Chiesi Group with unique insights into patients’ perceptions of their condition, creating an emotional foundation to develop the new visual identity in a series of workshops that included employees across all ranks, backgrounds and geographic locations.

“Our new visual identity – and our approach to developing it – is the first public manifestation of our patients-first culture as a family-owned and Certified B Corporation™ business,” said Alberto Chiesi, President of Chiesi Group. “We want to ensure that empathy is at the core of everything we do. Everyone at Chiesi needs to truly understand our patients’ needs and the experiences they make in managing chronic and rare conditions – day in, day out. What we have learned in this process is invaluable. We will continue to foster an active dialogue between our patients, employees and the healthcare providers, with the objective to jointly improve the quality of human life in a socially and environmentally responsible manner.”

“This is a standout moment for Chiesi, which is forging a unique approach for the pharmaceutical industry,” added Martin Lindstrom, brand & culture transformation expert and founder of Lindstrom Company, who supported Chiesi Group in the creation process. “The rebranding truly demonstrates a commitment to its patients by speaking to them using their own language. This highlights Chiesi’s focus on empathy and authenticity, both of which are much-needed in the industry.”

As part of the new visual identity, Chiesi Group is streamlining its brand architecture based on the three areas: Air, Rare, and Care. Alongside a new color scheme, the names of the therapeutic areas are inspired by the non-medical language patients use. The simplified terminology improves accessibility to and understanding of Chiesi Group’s offering:

Air stands for products and services that promote respiration, from new-born to adult populations.

stands for products and services that promote respiration, from new-born to adult populations. Rare focuses on the treatment of patients with rare and ultra-rare diseases.

focuses on the treatment of patients with rare and ultra-rare diseases. Care combines products and services that support special care provided by medical professionals and consumer-facing self-care.

“The launch of our new visual identity is the starting point of many more changes that will gradually be introduced to implement a truly empathy-led patient approach,”said Ugo Di Francesco, CEO of Chiesi Group. “Our objective is to make the lives of our patients and their healthcare providers easier and more convenient. To achieve this, Chiesi employees across the company are working on many projects such as artificial intelligence applications that aid patients with the dosage of their medication or new packaging that is instantly recognizable by color blind patients.”

In addition, Chiesi Group is continuing its course towards becoming a fully sustainable business. One area of particular focus is tackling climate change, and the company will present new climate targets with the release of its 2020 Sustainability Report in early June.

About Chiesi USA

Chiesi USA, Inc., headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercialization of products for the hospital and target office-based specialties. The Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of family-owned Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A, a global R&D-focused pharmaceutical company based in Parma, Italy. In the United States, the Company delivers therapies and enhances care for patients in the areas of acute cardiology, neonatology and cystic fibrosis. Recognized as a Certified B Corporation™, Chiesi is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of its communities through its employee-led corporate social responsibility program, Chiesi in the Community. Innovation, collaboration and impact are the cornerstones of the Chiesi culture. For more information, visit www.chiesiusa.com.

About Chiesi Group

Based in Parma, Italy, Chiesi Farmaceutici is an international research-focused group with over 85 years’ experience in the pharmaceutical sector operating in 30 countries. It conducts research and develops and markets innovative drugs for respiratory treatment, Special Care, and rare diseases. The Group’s Research and Development centre is based in Parma and works alongside 6 other important research and development centres in France, the U.S., Canada, China, the UK, and Sweden to promote its pre-clinical, clinical, and regulatory programmes. The Group employs more than 6,000 people. In 2019, Chiesi became the world’s largest Certified B Corporation™ pharmaceutical company and as such it is committed to the highest standards of verified responsible business conduct, to improve the quality of human life in a responsible way towards society and the environment. As a Benefit Corporation and a Certified B Corporation™ company, Chiesi is required by law to consider the impact of its decisions on its employees, clients, suppliers, communities, and the environment. Like Chiesi, the global Certified B Corporation™ movement views business as a force for good. The company is also committed to becoming carbon neutral, generating zero impact on the environment, by the end of 2035. For further information: www.chiesi.com.

