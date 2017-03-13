Celltex Therapeutics Corporation Autologous Stem Cell Case Study Published In Stem Cells And Development Demonstrates Favorable Response In Pediatric Patients

HOUSTON, March 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston-based biotechnology company Celltex Therapeutics Corporation announces that Stem Cells and Development has published “Autologous Adipose Stem Cell Therapy for Autonomic Nervous System Dysfunction in Two Young Patients.” Celltex Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Jane Young, MD, PhD, is part of the research team who authored the case study focused on two pediatric rheumatoid arthritis patients who are responding favorably to autologous mesenchymal stem cell therapy using stem cells processed by Celltex.

Conducted by researchers in the Texas Medical Center, the peer-reviewed, retrospective case study presents two patients who had clearly defined autoimmune diseases and severe disabilities. Additionally, one pediatric patient had failed standard dysautonomia treatments as well as experienced unsuccessful immunotherapy treatments. The second patient had failed standard treatment for juvenile idiopathic polyarthritis.

“The favorable clinical response in these two young patient warrants further clinical trials using either autologous or allogenic mesenchymal stem cells,” the authors wrote in their conclusion.

Dr. Young has extensive academic experience in cell biology, molecular biology, protein science, biochemistry and animal models. Dr. Young is responsible for supervising the production of Celltex’s mesenchymal stem cells; evaluating Celltex’s stem cells’ quality, identity, properties and clinical applications; and she is heavily involved in designing Celltex research, clinical studies and trials, along with physicians in multiple medical centers.

“We are very encouraged by the clinical data obtained in this study, which showed favorable clinical response to Celltex’s proprietary stem cell technology in dysautonomia patients,” states Dr.Young. “This study is a great representation of Celltex’s commitment to leading the United States into the future of regenerative medicine through adult stem cells.”

Celltex uses its proprietary technology which isolates, multiplies and banks autologous (one’s own) adult mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) to be used for regenerative therapy for injuries and chronic pain as well as a number of conditions, including vascular, degenerative and autoimmune diseases.

Celltex is registered with the United States Food and Drug Administration as a Human Cell and Tissue Products (HCT/P) establishment that multiplies human cells and cellular products. The company operates in a state-of-the-art laboratory compliant with Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) standards as recommended by the FDA for the manufacturing of biological products.

