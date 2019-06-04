Cellenkos, Inc. Initiates Phase 1 Clinical Trial of CK0801 for Treatment of Bone Marrow Failure Syndromes

CK0801 delivers healthy regulatory T-cells that home to sites of bone marrow inflammation and suppress the cytotoxic T-cells, allowing normalization of blood cell production.
HOUSTON, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellenkos, Inc., announced today the initiation of a Phase 1 Clinical Trial of CK0801, a first-in-class, allogeneic cord blood-derived T-regulatory cell product, for treatment of patients with bone marrow failure syndromes, including aplastic anemia, hypoplastic myelodysplasia, and primary myelofibrosis. These syndromes are characterized by uncontrolled attack of disease-driving cytotoxic T-cells that lead to an inflammatory microenvironment and inhibition of normal blood cell production in the bone marrow. CK0801 delivers healthy regulatory T-cells that home to sites of bone marrow inflammation and suppress the cytotoxic T-cells, allowing normalization of blood cell production.
“This Phase 1 trial of CK0801 in bone marrow failure syndromes represents an important milestone for Cellenkos,” said Elizabeth J. Read, MD, Chief Technology Officer at Cellenkos. “Cellenkos’ programs include development of cord blood-derived T-regulatory cell products for clinical application to hematologic diseases, graft vs. host disease, neuro-inflammatory disorders, and autoimmune diseases. We aim to demonstrate that this novel cellular product is not only safe, but also capable of providing transformative clinical benefit to a range of serious illnesses.”
The Phase 1 clinical trial of CK0801 in bone marrow failure syndromes will be led by Tapan Kadia, MD, Associate Professor of Leukemia at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas.
