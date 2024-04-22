Cartesian Therapeutics to Present at the ASGCT 27th Annual Meeting

GAITHERSBURG, Md.--()--Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering mRNA cell therapy for autoimmune diseases, today announced thattwelve-month follow-up data from its Phase 2a trial of Descartes-08 in patients with generalized myasthenia gravis will be featured during an oral presentation at the upcoming American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 27Annual Meeting being held May 7-11, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. Descartes-08, the Company’s lead product candidate, is an autologous anti-B cell maturation antigen (BCMA) mRNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (mRNA CAR-T).

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Abstract Number: 241

241 Title: Investigation of mRNA Cell Therapy as a Treatment for Autoimmune Disease in Patients with Myasthenia Gravis

Investigation of mRNA Cell Therapy as a Treatment for Autoimmune Disease in Patients with Myasthenia Gravis Session Title: Cell Therapy and Cell-Based Gene Therapy Trials

Cell Therapy and Cell-Based Gene Therapy Trials Session Date/Time: Friday May 10, 2024, 1:30-3:15 p.m. E.T.

Friday May 10, 2024, 1:30-3:15 p.m. E.T. Presentation Time: 1:45-2:00 p.m. E.T.

1:45-2:00 p.m. E.T. Room: Ballroom 1

A copy of the abstract is available through the ASGCT conference website.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company pioneering mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead asset, Descartes-08, is a potential first-in-class mRNA CAR-T in Phase 2b clinical development for patients with generalized myasthenia gravis. Additional Phase 2 studies are planned in systemic lupus erythematosus under an allowed IND, as well as basket trials in additional autoimmune indications. The Company’s clinical-stage pipeline also includes Descartes-15, a next-generation, autologous anti-BCMA mRNA CAR-T. For more information, please visit www.cartesiantherapeutics.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn or X, formerly known as Twitter.

