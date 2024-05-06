Cartesian Therapeutics Announces New Employment Inducement Grants - May 06, 2024

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, announced the granting of inducement awards to four new employees.
About Cartesian Therapeutics
Cartesian Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company developing mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead asset, Descartes-08, is a potential first-in-class mRNA CAR-T in Phase 2b clinical development for patients with generalized myasthenia gravis. Additional Phase 2 studies are planned in systemic lupus erythematosus under an allowed IND, as well as basket trials in additional autoimmune indications. The Company’s clinical-stage pipeline also includes Descartes-15, a next-generation, autologous anti-BCMA mRNA CAR-T.
