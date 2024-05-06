SUBSCRIBE
Pharm Country

Carisma Therapeutics to Participate in The Citizens JMP Life Sciences 2024 Conference

May 6, 2024 
Carisma Therapeutics Inc. announced that Steven Kelly, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at The Citizens JMP Life Sciences Conference on Monday, May 13th at 12:00 pm ET.

PHILADELPHIA, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: CARM) (“Carisma” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative immunotherapies, today announced that Steven Kelly, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at The Citizens JMP Life Sciences Conference on Monday, May 13th at 12:00 pm ET.

An audio webcast of the event will be available on the Company’s Investor Events section of the Investor Relations webpage and will be archived for a limited time following the event.

About Carisma

Carisma Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on utilizing our proprietary macrophage and monocyte cell engineering platform to develop transformative immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases. We have created a comprehensive, differentiated proprietary cell therapy platform focused on engineered macrophages and monocytes, cells that play a crucial role in both the innate and adaptive immune response. Carisma is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. For more information, please visit www.carismatx.com.

Investors:
Shveta Dighe
Head of Investor Relations
investors@carismatx.com

Media Contact:
Julia Stern
(763) 350-5223
jstern@realchemistry.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carisma-therapeutics-to-participate-in-the-citizens-jmp-life-sciences-conference-302135910.html

SOURCE Carisma Therapeutics Inc.

Company Codes: NASDAQ-NMS:CARM

Events Pennsylvania
