Leadership Lab: 10 Ways Executives Can Stay Visible, Valuable Between Jobs

Welcome to Leadership Lab, a column dedicated to biopharma executives aiming to enhance their leadership skills and advance their careers. Every other month, Michael Pietrack, the practice lead for Kaye/Bassman’s pharma and biotech recruiting team and host of “The Pharmaverse Podcast,” shares a valuable leadership insight.

In this column, we’ll explore 10 activities tailored for you to remain visible and valuable while between roles.

For biopharma executives who are between jobs, navigating the transitionary time can be particularly challenging given the sector’s rapid pace of innovation and evolving landscape. However, this in-between time can also serve as a strategic opportunity for growth, networking and even reinvention.

Following are 10 ways you can remain visible and valuable while you’re between jobs. By taking these proactive steps now, you’ll ensure you’re prepared to seize the next big opportunity.

1. Expand Your Network

Likely, one of the places where you’ll explore job postings is LinkedIn. While hunting and searching there, why not spend some time simply expanding your network? When I’m connecting with people who I don’t know personally, I use this language that may serve you as well: “I see that you and I run in the same circles, and I thought it could be mutually beneficial long term to be connected.”

Make a daily goal to connect with a certain number of people. This will expand your reach when you’re contributing content to your network and while building or establishing your personal brand.

2. Seek Consulting Assignments

As you network with people you know, you’ll eventually inform them that you’re looking for new employment. If they don’t have an opening that would be in line with your career goals, ask them if the company could use any consulting or project-based work. If they don’t have need for that, ask your colleagues if they know of anyone who does. Many executives I know have landed their position because the company was so impressed with their work as consultants.

3. Pursue Speaking Engagements

When you were busy doing your job, you likely passed on opportunities to speak to a variety of groups or do podcast spots. During this transitionary time, seize the opportunity to get in front of as many people as possible. The right person may be in the audience, and they may be the conduit to your next role.

Also, make sure to post on various social media sites about these speaking engagements. This will enhance your personal brand and continue to sear it in the minds of your network.

4. Continue Learning

The opportunity to learn about companies and therapies in your space is never better than when you’re between jobs with extra time. Read up about your industry, staying up on new trends and regulatory changes.

Some executives I work with use this extra time to get an additional certification or finish a secondary degree they put on pause. Continuous learning will only keep you fresh and well-informed, which will play well in interviews.

5. Build Your Personal Brand

A transitionary time is a great chance to build or enhance a personal brand. We recently published a Leadership Lab article all about why and how to build your brand. Check it out.

6. Look to Volunteer

Volunteer opportunities are great for expanding your network and contributing to your personal brand. If there’s some cause that you’re very passionate about or a therapeutic area that you’re deeply involved in, then be sure to volunteer for related events or projects. For example, if there’s a walk or a run for a cause you care about, participate. If there’s a board seat for a patient advocacy group you find inspiring, fill it.

Whatever you choose to volunteer for, make sure to post it on social media to attract like-minded people into your network. This will also show your social community that you’re still involved and willing to give back.

7. Maintain Your Thought Leadership

While you’re reading about your industry, doing speaking engagements or getting involved in events related to your field, share your learnings. Maybe write a blog or publish a white paper. I know one executive who would read an inspirational quote every day to keep her mind from going to a negative place during her job long search. She started posting those quotes on social media sites, and her social community loved it so much that when she stopped, they asked her to keep doing it. She still posts a quote weekly to this day.

I know another executive who posted a functional insight every week while she was between roles, and that boosted her thought leadership in her field. So, think about a small contribution you can make routinely that will have a big impact on you maintaining and elevating your thought leadership.

8. Attend Key Conferences

Sometimes an executive finds themselves unemployed right before a major conference in their functional or therapeutic area. Go anyway, even at your own expense. These are great networking events, as well as ways to keep your skills sharp. Show your community that, even between jobs, you’re still ensconced in the field.

Before you attend, tell as many key people as possible that you’ll be there and would like to meet with them. Don’t just show up and hope it has an impact. Be strategic and get meetings.

If the event has sessions that are relevant to your expertise, make sure to attend those because key people will also be in attendance. You never know who you’ll see walking in and out of the session. Invest the money and go!

9. Support Others

People want to help people who are supportive of them. So, if you see someone announce a new job on LinkedIn, congratulate them with a nice comment and a phone call. If someone you know is looking to hire someone at a different level than you, share their post and tell your community how great the manager is. You’ll find some natural reciprocity will come your way, which may lead you to a variety of opportunities.

10. Stay Mentally and Physically Fit

Too often, I see executives who are between jobs lose sight of taking care of themselves mentally and physically. When you lose your job, you can lose your routine along with it. Sometimes, you can get so focused on finding a new position that everything else falls to the wayside. I had one executive tell me that the job search and interview process was such a stressful ordeal that they felt burnt out before they even started their new role. Don’t let this be you. Have a full tank of energy when you start your next position, ready to take on the new challenge with more vigor than you’ve ever had.

Conclusion: Invest in Your Growth and Stay Engaged

Staying relevant between roles requires a proactive and multifaceted approach. By focusing on the steps outlined above, you’ll not only maintain your professional edge but also position yourself as a forward-thinking leader ready to tackle new challenges. So, use this extra time between jobs to invest in your growth and staying engaged with the industry, and you’ll be well-prepared to seize that next big opportunity.

