3 Career Moves R&D Professionals Must Make in a Skills-Based, AI-Driven Economy

For decades, biopharma careers followed a predictable arc. Progression was role-based, advancement was largely linear and experience accumulated through tenure. That logic is now under pressure.

Even as demand for biopharma research and development talent remains strong, many R&D professionals are finding it harder to stand out, progress or feel confident about long-term relevance as artificial intelligence (AI) reshapes scientific work. This tension reflects a deeper shift in the labor market. Careers are becoming increasingly skills-centric, and AI is accelerating that change. In R&D, where work is complex, regulated and deeply specialized, the implications are especially pronounced. Career resilience now depends on deliberate choices about which skills to build, how to deepen them and clearly communicating them to the market.

Three priorities are emerging for biopharma R&D professionals navigating this new reality, particularly those working across discovery, development and clinical research. Here are the career moves to make sooner than later.

1. Manage Your Career as a Portfolio of Skills

In life sciences, job titles often mask meaningful differences in skills. Two professionals with the same title may bring very different levels of scientific depth, decision authority and execution experience.

For R&D professionals, this distinction matters because value is created inside the work itself. The Wharton–Accenture Skills Index —developed by our firm, Accenture, in partnership with Wharton—shows that specialized, execution-level skills are increasingly rewarded, yet these capabilities are often undersignaled by scientists and development professionals.

As the industry continues moving toward skills-based value, careers increasingly resemble portfolios of active skills rather than sequences of titles. Each role, project or assignment is an opportunity to build specific skills that shape long-term relevance.

This is particularly visible in functions where translational and execution-oriented skills are in shorter supply. Capabilities such as translating discovery insights into development decisions, navigating regulatory trade-offs, managing complex clinical protocols or optimizing manufacturing processes under quality constraints remain difficult to source and are highly valued.

R&D professionals should therefore evaluate opportunities through a skills lens. Roles that deepen scientific judgment or operational execution often create more long-term value than roles that expand scope without strengthening capability. Similarly, it’s best to look for employers that are committed to skill development. Over time, accumulated skills shape career resilience more reliably than titles.

2. Use AI To Build Depth in R&D Expertise

As routine analysis and standardized tasks become easier to automate, greater value in biopharma R&D work is shifting toward specialized, execution-focused capabilities rooted in scientific judgment and decision-making under uncertainty.

Artificial intelligence is not only changing the skills required, it is also giving individuals a powerful new way to build those skills. Advanced AI can support learning by generating practice scenarios, explaining technical concepts, simulating decisions and accelerating mastery of tools, methods and ways of thinking. Used intentionally, it becomes a mechanism for skill development rather than task completion.

For R&D professionals, this creates meaningful opportunities to build scarce and valuable capabilities by rehearsing complex thinking, expanding technical fluency and building execution-focused skills. For example, scientists can use AI to deepen understanding of biological pathways, emerging modalities such as gene and cell therapies and increasingly complex data types from multi-omics or real-world evidence. They can practice experimental design, refine statistical reasoning and explore how different variables affect translational outcomes before stepping into the lab. They can also simulate target-interaction modeling, work through biomarker strategy and patient stratification decisions or explore absorption, distribution, metabolism, elimination and toxicity (ADMET) properties earlier in the discovery process. Clinical professionals can strengthen decision-making by simulating protocol amendments and endpoint selection. They can also model adaptive trial designs and interim analysis decisions, stress-test risk mitigation strategies for protocol deviations or work through patient recruitment and site selection scenarios. Working through these scenarios builds fluency in the judgment required to move programs forward under uncertainty.

In this way, AI supports continuous learning alongside daily work. Rather than competing with artificial intelligence on tasks that are increasingly automated, individuals can use it to deliberately strengthen the skills that enable higher-value contribution.

3. Continuously Assess and Clearly Signal Skills

As careers become more skills-centric, the specific capabilities professionals emphasize carry real consequences. In life sciences, many employees highlight broad traits such as communication, accountability and general leadership. Yet employers consistently report shortages in specialized, high-impact skills that directly advance scientific work. These include advanced scientific techniques, analytical chemistry, data-intensive experimentation, neuroscience expertise, biological research techniques and simulation design.

These capabilities are closely tied to productivity at the bench and across complex workflows. They also correspond with higher predicted salaries, reflecting both scarcity and operational impact. By contrast, widely available administrative and general productivity skills tend to be abundant and more exposed to automation.

In a skills-based labor market, signaling matters. Professionals who clearly articulate specific technical expertise, execution-level leadership and measurable contributions stand out more effectively than those who rely on broad descriptors. Experience becomes more valuable when it is expressed in terms of concrete, differentiated capabilities that address real scientific and operational needs.

A Better Way To Approach Career Security

In today’s life sciences labor market, career security comes from being hard to replace. Scarce skills, trusted judgment and the ability to translate insight into action define professional value, especially as scientific modalities evolve, technologies advance and regulatory complexity increases.

Biopharma R&D professionals who manage a portfolio of skills, use AI to deepen expertise and continuously assess and signal capabilities are best positioned to grow, contribute and lead.