Selen Karaca-Griffin leads Research & Thought Leadership for Accenture Products and Life Sciences, guiding a global team that shapes perspectives on scientific innovation, technology convergence and market disruption. Her work spans multiple industry segments, including consumer, industrial and life sciences, with life sciences at the core of her focus.

She works closely with the C-suite, developing CEO perspectives and convening senior executives at Accenture’s annual Life Sciences CEO Forum to engage on the future of biopharma and the forces reshaping industries. Her latest research explores how agentic AI is transforming companies and the workforce, and she also leads the research program for Accenture’s partnership with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Karaca-Griffin began her career as a scientist and process development engineer in biopharma before transitioning into strategy consulting and research leadership. Throughout her career, she has remained grounded in science while helping executives anticipate disruption and shape the future with foresight.

