Kenneth Munie is a senior managing director leading Accenture’s products industry strategy practice globally, overseeing Accenture’s work with the world’s leading consumer, life sciences and industrial companies. Since joining the company in 2004, Munie has specialized in the application of digital technologies and advanced analytics to transform organizations and create competitive differentiation, with significant experience advising the world’s largest biopharma and medical technology clients. Recently, he has developed and led agentic and generative artificial intelligence (AI) go-to-market initiatives and training programs for Accenture’s leadership and clients. Munie also leads Accenture’s collaboration with several academic institutions on AI research and training and is the executive sponsor of the company’s neurodiversity employee resource group.