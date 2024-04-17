Cardiovascular Centers of America Announces Cardiac Ablation Service Line at Advanced Heart and Vascular in Deltona, Florida

DELTONA, Fla., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardiovascular Centers of America (CCA) proudly announces the launch of Florida’s the first complete cardiac ablation service line in an Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) at Advanced Heart and Vascular Surgery Center (Advanced Cardiovascular). The team at Advanced Cardiovascular successfully performed the inaugural AFIB ablation procedure within a Florida ASC setting in April 2024.

The achievement of AFIB Ablations in the ASC setting marks a significant advancement in ASC-based cardiovascular care, ushering in a new era of accessible treatment options for individuals with atrial fibrillation (AFIB) and supraventricular tachycardia (SVT). With millions of Americans annually affected by these heart conditions, this innovative approach promises to revolutionize patient care access and affordability across the region.

In addition to the AFIB milestone, Advanced Cardiovascular is also one of the first ASCs in Florida to perform SVT and AV Node cardiac ablation procedures, providing another vital treatment option. SVT affects an estimated 1.2 million people in the United States while AFIB affects roughly 2.7 to 6.1 million individuals in the United States, with numbers expected to rise due to an aging population and increasing prevalence of risk factors such as hypertension and obesity.

The initial procedures performed by Dr. Huijian (James) Wang, Dr Hanscy Seide, and Dr. Florentino Lupercio, all leading electrophysiologists in Volusia County. Dr. Wang expressed his excitement for these advancements, stating, “Performing the first AFIB ablation in an ASC in Florida is a testament to our dedication to providing proven, patient-centered care in the outpatient environment. We are proud to offer solutions that improve access and outcomes for our patients.

The Advanced Cardiovascular team will be opening a second location in Daytona Beach next month and welcomes patients from across the regions to learn more about the ASC difference.

Tim Price, the CEO of Cardiovascular Centers of America, emphasized the significance of these achievements, stating, “We are thrilled to support these outstanding physicians and facilities leading the charge to bring state-of-the-art cardiac care centers to patients across Florida. These milestones represent our unwavering commitment to improving patient outcomes and accessibility to advanced cardiovascular treatments.”

About Cardiovascular Centers of America

Cardiovascular Centers of America is a leading developer and manager of cardiovascular specialty surgery centers across the United States. CCA is dedicated to bringing high-quality, affordable, patient-centric cardiovascular care to the outpatient ASC setting.

About Advanced Heart and Vascular Surgery Center

The Advanced Heart and Vascular Surgery Center is the preeminent cardiovascular specialty Ambulatory Surgery Center in Central Florida. The ASC boasts a modern catheterization and EP lab led by a team of expert physicians and exceptional medical staff. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, Advanced Cardiovascular delivers cutting-edge cardiovascular diagnostics and treatments, ensuring the highest standards of care for every patient they serve.

