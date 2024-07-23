Capital Rx Receives a US Utility Patent Covering its Enterprise Health Platform - JUDI®

Innovation enables tags to account for potential changes to data structures, thereby minimizing or eliminating the need to reprogram application programs

NEW YORK, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Rx, the full-service pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) and pharmacy benefit administrator (PBA) advancing our nation’s healthcare infrastructure to improve drug price visibility and patient outcomes, has been awarded a U.S. Patent for its novel data tagging system used in JUDI®, the company’s proprietary enterprise health platform. This patented tagging system enables users to configure custom rule sets without programming to dictate any desired outcome, thereby eliminating many technological difficulties users often encounter in legacy claims processing systems.

“Smart tags and overrides” allow Capital Rx’s team to be agile and responsive in meeting clients’ diverse needs.

“We are committed to investing in and upgrading JUDI’s capabilities and the workflows that create efficiencies in the deployment and management of pharmacy benefit programs,” said Ryan Kelly, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer. “The fact that many legacy systems rely on hardcoded data structures and are difficult and time-consuming to alter is something we have and will continue to address through innovation.”

How Tags and Overrides Work in a Modern Enterprise Health Platform

"Smart tags and overrides, as we refer to them, allow our teams to be incredibly nimble and responsive to our clients' needs," said Ryan Kelly. "There's no need for 'ruleset prioritization' or additional hours of overhead cost associated with programming to make simple, intuitive changes in minutes. With JUDI, our clients can respond appropriately to anything from a natural disaster or be creative around meeting members' unique needs."

Illustrative use cases for the patented tagging system include:

Enabling a prior authorization (PA) bypass. For example, if a continuous glucose monitor is prescribed for a patient with a history of insulin use, if there’s a specific diagnosis code, or when a particular physician writes the prescription (i.e., Gold Carding).

Informing the PA process and allowing for determinations about whether the claim is an administrative denial (i.e., not covered by a plan) or if it should go through the full review.

Allowing for the reasons for approval or rejection to appear on the outcome of a claim, enabling faster research and better communication with members, providers, and pharmacies.

Controlling utilization or preventing fraud , waste, and abuse with multi-product “refill too soon” overrides for medications like opioids or glucagon-like peptide-1s (GLP-1s).

Setting a zero-dollar cost share for test strips when a patient has a history of insulin use.

Capital Rx’s JUDI is purpose-built to redefine the administration of Medicare, Medicaid, and Commercial pharmacy programs. Originally designed to consolidate all pharmacy benefit-related workflows in one system and improve costs and service levels in the commercial market, JUDI’s adaptability and modular framework allowed for the expansion to serve Medicare and Medicaid plans and enables the rapid development and deployment of new products to meet clients’ needs.

