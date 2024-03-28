Canadian MedTech Startup Amplifies Fight Against Tuberculosis with New Grant

Noze will further the impact of its unique technology with support from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

MONTREAL, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian-based Noze , a global leader in the breath-based diagnostic space, announced today it received a new grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, bringing the foundation’s total grant funding to Noze to $1.8 million. The announcement comes on the heels of World Tuberculosis Day, which was recognized on March 24th.

The grant will fund a groundbreaking clinical study aimed at detecting tuberculosis (TB) in high-burden countries, using the company’s DiagNoze® — a handheld breathalyzer designed for the real-time detection and screening of various medical conditions, including infectious diseases such as TB. The cost-effective and rapid results offered by DiagNoze® are poised to shorten the time to diagnosis, facilitate earlier intervention, and significantly improve patient outcomes. Ultimately, the goal is for Noze to help enable universal access and play a vital role in the global fight against the spread of TB.

“We’re thrilled to receive additional funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. This new grant will support Noze’s capacity to profoundly influence the management and eradication of infectious diseases,” noted Karim Aly, CEO of Noze.

The World Health Organization reports that TB infects about 10 million people annually, with 1.5 million fatalities, making it the deadliest infectious disease globally. Even more troubling is that TB is both preventable and treatable, yet in low and middle-income countries—where the disease is most prevalent—screening options are hindered by limited availability, high costs, and an absence of rapid results.

“The power of our technology is in its unique ability to transcend geographical and economic boundaries, enabling even the most remote and underserved communities to benefit from diagnostic capabilities that were once exclusive to major health systems,” Aly explained. “The ability to perform high-yield, low cost screening of tuberculosis is a critical driver in ending the global epidemic. Faster, broader screening means earlier diagnosis and timely treatment, which results in less spread and fewer lives lost.”

With the second grant in place, Aly noted he expects the clinical study to begin in the fall of 2024.

About Noze: Noze is the global leader in digital odor perception (often hailed as the digital equivalent of the sense of smell). They have developed the world’s most advanced digital nose, capable of detecting and identifying odors in real-world settings with unparalleled accuracy. Leveraging cutting-edge machine intelligence and a sensor developed with exclusively licensed NASA technology, Noze is committed to enhancing human health and wellbeing. Their mission is to improve patient outcomes by enabling real-time disease detection at any point-of-care by using their technology to target breath-based odor biomarkers. For more information, visit noze.ca.

Media contact: Corrie A. Fisher

Email: Noze@KNBComm.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canadian-medtech-startup-amplifies-fight-against-tuberculosis-with-new-grant-302101755.html

SOURCE Noze