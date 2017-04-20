SUBSCRIBE
Can Psoriatic Arthritis Lift Gilead’s Sinking Ship?

April 20, 2017 | 
1 min read

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) has been a very difficult stock to own the past couple of years due to declining revenues, poor pipeline, and poor prospects of acquisition targets. Instead the company has been focused on collaborations with potential suitors by way of minimizing the technical risks associated with taking products through clinical trials and one such collaboration recently was with Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) for Sjogren ‘s syndrome. But this isn’t the only indication that Galapagos and Gilead are working on together for filgotinib. The two partners recently announced a Phase 2 study for psoriatic arthritis.

