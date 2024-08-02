Calliditas Therapeutics to Attend 2024 Women in Nephrology (WIN) Leadership Conference

NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq: CALT) (“Calliditas”) Chief Executive Officer, Renée Aguiar-Lucander, will participate in a panel during this year’s Women in Nephrology (WIN) Leadership Conference in Los Angeles, CA on August 9 – 10.



The panel, titled “How to be Efficient as a Leader in Academia and Industry,” will focus on the importance of female representation and leadership. On that topic, Aguiar-Lucander notes, “I believe women in the industry have made great strides in terms of leadership positions but there is clearly still significant work to do. The industry remains male-dominated and closed networks still exist. It’s therefore important to shine a light on all of the success that female leaders have achieved and how diversity and a variety of leadership styles continue to successfully drive innovation, growth and profitability. We should publicize and celebrate this positive change whilst improving mentorship and support all of the amazing women in our organizations. If we can do that, I’m hopeful that more women will rise to the top and excel at whatever they set their minds to.”

WIN was founded in 1983 by women in the nephrology field who had a goal of developing and providing mentorship and guidance to all nephrologists and scientists, including those that historically have been under-represented. In alignment with this goal, Aguiar-Lucander will be speaking to her experience in management, the art of building a winning organization as CEO, and the specific impact of the women in leadership at Calliditas.

For more information about this conference, visit the Women in Nephrology website here.

About Calliditas

Calliditas Therapeutics is a biopharma company headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments in rare diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Calliditas’ common shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CALTX) and its American Depositary Shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (ticker: CALT). Visit Calliditas.com for further information.

For further information, please contact:

Emma Santos

egsantos@lifescicomms.com