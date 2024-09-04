SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Y-mAbs to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in September

September 3, 2024 | 
4 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Y-mAbs”) (Nasdaq: YMAB), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel radioimmunotherapy and antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, today announced that Michael Rossi, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Friday, September 6, 2024
Time: 1:50 p.m. ET
Location: New York, NY
Format: Fireside chat and investor 1x1 meetings
Cantor Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Time: 3:40 p.m. ET
Location: New York, NY
Format: Fireside chat and investor 1x1 meetings

Live webcasts of Y-mAbs’ fireside chats and any accompanying materials will be available under the Presentations section of the Company’s investor relations website at ir.ymabs.com. The webcasts will be archived for at least 30 days.

About Y-mAbs
Y-mAbs is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, radioimmunotherapy and antibody-based therapeutic cancer products. The Company’s technologies include its investigational Self-Assembly DisAssembly (“SADA”) Pretargeted Radioimmunotherapy Platform (“PRIT”) and bispecific antibodies generated using the Y-BiClone platform. The Company’s broad and advanced product pipeline includes the anti-GD2 therapy DANYELZA® (naxitamab-gqgk), the first FDA-approved treatment for patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow after a partial response, minor response, or stable disease to prior therapy.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our business model, including financial outlook for 2024 and beyond, including estimated operating expenses, cash burn and DANYELZA product revenue and sufficiency of cash resources and related assumptions; implied and express statements regarding the future of the Company’s business, expectations related to the use of cash and cash equivalents, and the need for, timing and amount of any future financing transaction; expectations with respect to the Company’s future financial performance; and other statements that are not historical facts. Words such as ‘‘anticipate,’’ ‘‘believe,’’ “contemplate,” ‘‘continue,’’ ‘‘could,’’ ‘‘estimate,’’ ‘‘expect,’’ “hope,” ‘‘intend,’’ ‘‘may,’’ ‘‘might,’’ ‘‘plan,’’ ‘‘potential,’’ ‘‘predict,’’ ‘‘project,’’ ‘‘should,’’ ‘‘target,’’ “will,” ‘‘would’,’ “guidance,” “goal,” “objective,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Our product candidates and related technologies are novel approaches to cancer treatment that present significant challenges. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including but not limited to: risks associated with the Company’s financial condition and need for additional capital; the risks that actual results of the Company’s restructuring plan and revised business plan will not be as expected; risks associated with the Company’s development work; cost and success of the Company’s product development activities and clinical trials; the risks of delay in the timing of the Company’s regulatory submissions or failure to receive approval of its drug candidates; the risks related to commercializing any approved pharmaceutical product including the rate and degree of market acceptance of product candidates; All statements are subject to the risks described in the “Risk Factors” section included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2024, the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2024, and future filings and reports by the Company. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

DANYELZA® and Y-mAbs® are registered trademarks of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc.

Investor Contact:
Courtney Dugan
VP, Head of Investor Relations
cdu@ymabs.com

Events New York
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Exterior of Novo Nordisk's location in Mainz, Germany
Supply chain
Novo’s Ozempic to Remain in Shortage Into Q4 as Supply Woes Continue
September 3, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoffs
Biopharma Layoff Tracker 2024: BioMarin, Repare, Genentech and More Cut Staff
August 30, 2024
 · 
145 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Artist rendering of lab space
Real estate
Texas Life Sciences Redevelopment Project Moves Closer to Reality
August 29, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Photo of a judge's gavel, a balance and a stack of papers
Legal
Regeneron Sues Sandoz in Federal Court to Block Eylea Biosimilar
August 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac