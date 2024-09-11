SUBSCRIBE
Umoja Biopharma to Present at the 9th Annual CAR-TCR Summit

September 11, 2024 | 
1 min read

SEATTLE, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Umoja Biopharma, Inc. (Umoja), a transformative immunotherapy company creating off-the-shelf treatments that aim to extend the reach and effectiveness of CAR-T cell therapies in oncology and autoimmunity, today announced that Ryan Crisman, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Technical Officer of Umoja, will present on the growing promise of Umoja’s in vivo clinical-stage science and manufacturing strategy at the 9th Annual CAR-TCR Summit being held September 17-20, 2024, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Details of the presentations can be found below:

Format: Company Presentation
Title: The Make vs Buy Decision for Early Stage Biotechs in the Cell & Gene Therapy Space: Umoja Biopharma’s Experience
Track: Supply Chain & Clinical Operations Track
Date: Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Time: 11:40 am ET

Format: Panel Discussion
Title: Highlighting the Next Generation Opportunity & Potential for In Vivo Engineered Cell Therapies
Track: Discovery Track
Date: Thursday, September 19, 2024
Time: 12:25 pm ET

About Umoja Biopharma
Umoja Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company aiming to develop off-the-shelf therapeutics that improve the reach, effectiveness, and access of CAR-T cell therapies in both oncology and autoimmunity. Umoja’s VivoVec™ in vivo gene delivery technology empowers a patient’s own immune system to fight disease. Enabling its core technology is the Company’s state-of-the-art lentiviral vector development and manufacturing facility in Louisville, Colorado. Umoja believes its approach can provide broader access and improved effectiveness of the most advanced immunotherapies, enabling more patients to live better, fuller lives. To learn more, connect with Umoja on LinkedIn and visit http://umoja-biopharma.com/.

Investors
Stephen Jasper
Gilmartin Group, LLC
stephen@gilmartinir.com

Media
Matt Wright
Real Chemistry
mwright@realchemistry.com

Events Washington State
