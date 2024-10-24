SUBSCRIBE
Steady But Slow: Future Outlook For Investment

October 24, 2024 | 
1 min read | 
Lori Ellis, BioSpace Insights

In this episode of Denatured, Lori and guests from Teva Pharmaceuticals and TOWER Capital review the investment landscape this year and the policies influencing investment heading into 2025.

In this episode, we’re talking money.

The guests in this discussion recognize that the economic climate has been different (and more chaotic) in last three to four months, but expect a steady but slow improvement as we move into the new year.

This episode reviews 2024’s investment landscape and the policies influencing investment going into 2025.

Host

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

Konstantina Katcheves, Senior Vice President, Innovative Medicines Global Business Development and Acquisitions, Teva Pharmaceuticals

Sanskriti Thakur, Chairwoman, TOWER Capital

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organization.

