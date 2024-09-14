SOPHiA GENETICS Announces Poster Presentations at ESMO 2024

Research presented will include the applications of new diagnostic tools and machine learning multimodal signatures in clinical trials

BOSTON and ROLLE, Switzerland, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), a cloud-native healthcare technology company and a global leader in data-driven medicine, will be presenting multiple posters at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2024 being held in Barcelona, Spain September 13-17, 2024. The ESMO Congress is a globally influential oncology platform for clinicians, researchers, patient advocates, journalists and healthcare industry representatives from all over the world.

The details of the presentations are as follows:

Title: Analytical validation of an NGS panel-based ecDNA detection device for use as a clinical trial assay for the POTENTIATE clinical study of the novel CHK1 inhibitor, BBI-355

Poster Session: New Diagnostic Tools, Poster #1198

Date/Time: Sunday, September 15, 2024, 17h20 CEST

Presenting Author: Julien Pontis, Technical Product Manager and Lead Data Scientist, SOPHiA GENETICS

This poster presentation will focus on the analytical validation of a next-generation sequencing (NGS) panel-based extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA) detection device. This innovative device has been developed as a clinical trial assay for Boundless Bio’s ongoing, first-in-human POTENTIATE Phase 1/2 clinical study of its lead ecDNA-directed therapy (ecDTx), BBI-355.

“ecDNA-enabled cancers have a unique biology, with a growing body of research showing these tumors rapidly evolve and typically fail to respond to targeted therapies, leading to worse patient prognoses, including poor time to progression and overall survival. We have developed and validated a proprietary algorithm to detect ecDNA from the outputs of NGS panels routinely used to detect alterations in patient tumors that can be used to select patients for clinical trials,” said Julien Pontis, Technical Product Manager and Lead Data Scientist at SOPHiA GENETICS.

Title: TRIDENT: Machine learning (ML) multimodal signatures to identify patients that would benefit most from tremelimumab (T) addition to durvalumab (D) + chemotherapy (CT) with data from the POSEIDON trial

Poster Session: NSCLC, Metastatic, Poster #1325

Date/Time: Saturday, September 14, 2024, 12h00 CEST

Presenting Author: Ferdinandos Skoulidis, Department of Thoracic Medical Oncology, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

This poster will feature the TRIDENT study, which leverages machine learning to develop multimodal signatures that can identify patients who would benefit most from the addition of tremelimumab to the durvalumab and chemotherapy regimen in the context of first-line treatment of stage IV non-small cell lung cancer. Dr. Ferdinandos Skoulidis from the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center will present the findings, which are based on a retrospective multimodal analysis of the POSEIDON Phase 3 trial.

Abstracts for these posters are available on the conference website.

For more information on SOPHiA GENETICS, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM , or connect on LinkedIn .

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH) is a cloud-native healthcare technology company on a mission to expand access to data-driven medicine by using AI to deliver world-class care to patients with cancer and rare disorders across the globe. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, which analyzes complex genomic and multimodal data and generates real-time, actionable insights for a broad global network of hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM and connect with us on LinkedIn.

SOPHiA GENETICS products are for Research Use Only and not for use in diagnostic procedures unless specified otherwise. The information in this press release is about products that may or may not be available in different countries and, if applicable, may or may not have received approval or market clearance by a governmental regulatory body for different indications for use. Please contact support@sophiagenetics.com to obtain the appropriate product information for your country of residence.

SOPHiA GENETICS Forward-Looking Statements:

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sophia-genetics-announces-poster-presentations-at-esmo-2024-302246020.html

SOURCE SOPHiA GENETICS