SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

GoodRx Wants In on Direct-to-Consumer TrumpRx Platform

October 10, 2025 | 
2 min read | 
Tristan Manalac
President Donald Trump signs S.1852, The GENIUS Act, Friday, July 18, 2025, in the East Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Daniel Torok)

Flickr/White House/Daniel Torok

GoodRx, an online platform that offers drug discount coupons to patients, is in talks with the government to participate in the forthcoming TrumpRx program.

As more and more drugmakers are launching direct-to-consumer marketing platforms and working with the government’s upcoming TrumpRx program, pharmacies and health companies are looking to carve out a role in this new system as well.

GoodRx has approached the Trump administration for potential involvement in TrumpRx, the administration’s recently announced direct-to-consumer pharmaceutical sales website, Reuters reported on Thursday. It is yet unclear how exactly the telehealth company will fit into this federal project.

GoodRx offers patients vouchers they can claim at certain pharmacies for discounts on prescription drugs. “If we include the pharma direct programs, we also have to find a way to convey competitive cash pricing at retail pharmacies,” GoodRx CEO Wendy Barnes told Reuters in an interview.

An increasing number of drugmakers have in recent months started their own DTC efforts. Pfizer last week joined government officials to announce that it would list some of its products on TrumpRx, offering “a significant discount.” It is not clear yet which of Pfizer’s medicines will be available on TrumpRx, with the pharma saying only that “the large majority” of its primary care drugs and “some select” brands will be offered, with discounts averaging 50%.

The pharma has rolled out DTC efforts in the past, including a joint program with Bristol Myers Squibb in July, in which the companies offered their blockbuster blood thinner Eliquis at a 40% discount. Pfizer launched its own DTC portal in August 2024, PfizerForAll, giving patients direct access to its migraine and respiratory products.

Following in Pfizer’s footsteps, Amgen earlier this week also rolled out its own DTC platform, called AmgenNow, where it will offer its lipid-lowering drug Repatha for $239, roughly 60% cheaper than its current list price of $527.70. Notably, Amgen in its release claimed that this is the lowest DTC Repatha price among G7 countries and that such a discount is being offered for the first time in the U.S.

Other companies have likewise launched DTC programs in the past, including obesity leaders Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly.

Also looking to join are retail pharmacies. The National Community of Pharmacists Association and the National Association of Chain Drug Stores, which includes Costco and Walgreens, are also in talks with the government about joining TrumpRx, according to the Reuters report.

A White House spokesperson told the publication that “as long as drugmakers deliver cost savings for American patients through TrumpRx, how they do so is irrelevant.”

Drug pricing
Tristan Manalac
Tristan Manalac Tristan Manalac
Tristan is an independent science writer based in Metro Manila, with more than eight years of experience writing about medicine, biotech and science. He can be reached at tristan.manalac@biospace.com, tristan@tristanmanalac.com or on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration showing large scissors cutting employees in half
Layoffs
Ferring’s Shift to New Business Model Claims 500 Jobs Worldwide
October 9, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Golden game piece with crown as a leader a group of golden game pieces - 3D illustration
Radiopharmaceuticals
Sanofi Comes for Novartis’ Radiopharma Crown With ‘Clinically Meaningful’ Pancreatic Tumor Data
October 8, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Modern design with a positive context, a handshake. Concept of help, support and harmony between adults. Modern art collage, trendy magazine style.
Mergers & acquisitions
Zenas Bets $2B+ in Autoimmune Agreement With Chinese Firm InnoCare
October 8, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoff Tracker
Novo’s Cuts Leave Dozens of Manufacturing Workers Jobless
October 8, 2025
 · 
69 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff