SFA Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Ananda Gubbi as Director of Biostatistics

JENKINTOWN, Pa., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SFA Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing oral small-molecule biosynthetic compounds for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, today announced the appointment of Dr. Ananda Gubbi, Ph.D., as Director of Biostatistics. In this role, Dr. Gubbi will direct biostatistics at SFA Therapeutics to help the company more effectively develop its drug candidates.

Dr. Gubbi is a seasoned leader in biostatistics with over 25 years of experience in leading complex statistical analyses for preclinical and Phase I through Phase IV clinical studies. Dr. Gubbi has advised biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies on the development of their pipeline candidates in therapeutic areas of immunology, dermatology, oncology, cardiology, ophthalmology, and central nervous system indications. Dr. Gubbi has headed 9 successful submissions to regulatory agencies such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, leading to the approval of drug candidates and the design of their clinical trials. He is also the author of 27 articles in peer-reviewed publications.

“The success of SFA-002 and our other therapeutic candidates is contingent upon the safety, pharmacokinetic, and efficacy data in clinical trials. Dr. Gubbi’s technical expertise in the analysis of clinical trial data along with his experience in drug development will be valuable for SFA Therapeutics as we progress SFA-002 and other therapeutic candidates through the clinic,” said Dr. Ira Spector, Chief Executive Officer of SFA Therapeutics. “His data-informed insights will determine the future of our pipeline, helping to accelerate clinical development to more quickly reach patients of immunology and anti-inflammatory conditions.”

“SFA Therapeutic’s novel platform has the potential to make significant contributions to the immunology and anti-inflammatory disease space with the ability to tailor biosynthetic compounds with target-specific adjuvants. I look forward to applying my biostatistical and computing skillset to obtain insights from clinical trials and results for SFA-002 and other therapeutic candidates,” commented Dr. Gubbi, Director of Biostatistics at SFA Therapeutics.

Most recently, Dr. Gubbi served as a consultant for biostatistics in the pharmaceutical industry as well as at Slippery Rock University. Previously, Dr. Gubbi was the Associate Director, Biostatistics, at CPC Clinical Services where he managed the analysis of 18 clinical studies. He has also held positions as a biostatistician at Amgen, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Kite Pharmaceuticals, Genentech, Sanofi-Aventis Pharmaceuticals, Schering-Plough, Pharmacia-Upjohn and Boehringer Ingelheim. He trained initially at the FDA (CDER) as a Statistical Reviewer where he developed his skillset in clinical trials.

Dr. Gubbi received his Master of Arts in Math from the State University of New York, Buffalo, and his Ph.D. in Mathematical Sciences from the University of Memphis.

About SFA Therapeutics

SFA Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing oral small-molecule biosynthetic compounds for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. Based on breakthrough research licensed from Temple University, SFA Therapeutics’ platform has the potential to develop safer and more efficacious treatments for a number of chronic inflammatory diseases by uniquely tailoring the effects of patented formulations with target-specific adjuvants. Its lead asset, SFA-002, a potent immunomodulator, is approaching Phase 2 clinical trials and has shown promising Phase 1a and Phase 1b results for the treatment of psoriasis. SFA Therapeutics has also received clearance of its Investigational New Drug (IND) application from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to investigate SFA-001N in patients with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), also known as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), with or without fibrosis. SFA Therapeutics has an Orphan Disease Designation from the FDA for SFA-001 in the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma, the most prevalent form of liver cancer.

SFA Therapeutics is headquartered in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania. Please visit www.sfatherapeutics.com to learn more.

