SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Outset Medical to Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Wednesday, November 6, 2024

October 23, 2024 | 
1 min read

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outset Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: OM) (“Outset”), a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter of 2024 after the close of trading on Wednesday, November 6, 2024.

On the same day, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time), Leslie Trigg, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, and Nabeel Ahmed, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss financial and operating results.

Conference Call Details
The conference call will begin at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time) on Wednesday, November 6, 2024. Those interested in listening to the conference call may do so by registering online. Once registered, participants will receive dial-in numbers and a unique pin to join the call. Participants are encouraged to register more than 15 minutes before the start of the call. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Investors” section of the Outset website at https://investors.outsetmedical.com/.

About Outset Medical, Inc.
Outset is a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis. The Tablo® Hemodialysis System, FDA cleared for use from the hospital to the home, represents a significant technological advancement that transforms the dialysis experience for patients and operationally simplifies it for providers. Tablo serves as a single enterprise solution that can be utilized across the continuum of care, allowing dialysis to be delivered anytime, anywhere and by anyone. The integration of water purification and on-demand dialysate production enables Tablo to serve as a dialysis clinic on wheels, with 2-way wireless data transmission and a proprietary data analytics platform powering a new holistic approach to dialysis care. Tablo is a registered trademark of Outset Medical, Inc.

Contact
Jim Mazzola
Investor Relations
jmazzola@outsetmedical.com

Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Podcast
Trodelvy’s Bladder Cancer Withdrawal, Sage Therapeutics Layoffs, Sanofi’s Radiopharma Investment, More
October 23, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Concept art to depict schizophrenia and split personality disorder
Neuroscience
Alto Depression Therapy Fails Mid-Stage Trial, 9 Months After IPO
October 23, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Brain shaped maze. Concept image of study and brain behavior.
Alzheimer’s disease
Roche Trims Another Alzheimer’s Prospect, Ending UCB Collabortion
October 22, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
An empty conference room overlooking a city
Business
Activist Investor Starboard Takes Aim at J&J Spinoff Kenvue on Heels of $1B Stake in Pfizer
October 22, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac