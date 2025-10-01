SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Novo Breaks $598M Heartseed Pact Amid ‘Decisive Restructuring’ by New CEO

October 1, 2025 | 
2 min read | 
Tristan Manalac
Sign of divorce. Broken paper heart on blue background, top view, copy space

iStock, Prostock-Studio

Novo Nordisk and Heartseed first partnered in 2021 to develop an investigational cell therapy for heart failure.

Novo Nordisk has turned its back on cell therapy specialist Heartseed, terminating a four-year-old contract amid a broader strategic realignment.

Tokyo-based Heartseed announced the termination of the partnership in a securities filing on Tuesday, noting that Novo’s decision was driven by its push to “further concentrate on its core business areas of diabetes and obesity.” It is not clear when the agreement will formally end, but Heartseed will no longer be eligible for milestone payments when that date does come.

“We applaud CEO Mike Doustdar’s decisive restructuring and strategy shift,” analysts at BMO Capital Markets told investors in a note Tuesday evening, though they weren’t explicitly reacting to the Heartseed termination. “After witnessing the boon and subsequent fall of NVO shares, we’re starting to see green shoots of a new, refined, and refocused strategy.”

Novo and Heartseed linked up in June 2021, with Novo putting down $55 million in upfront and near-term payments to collaborate on the biotech’s lead asset HS-001, an investigational cell therapy for heart failure. Novo also put more than $540 million on the line in milestone commitments.

In exchange for its investments, Novo gained the exclusive right to advance, manufacture and commercialize HS-001 outside Japan, giving Heartseed the chance to earn high-single-digit to low-double-digit royalties on net sales. The biotech retained development rights to the asset in Japan.

Following the deal’s termination, all intellectual property related to HS-001 will return to Heartseed, which will now “explore options including partnerships” for the overseas development of the asset, according to Heartseed’s securities filing. While the biotech reviews its overseas strategy, it will focus its efforts on HS-001’s Japanese development. “For the time being, we have the resources to continue development as planned using our existing funds,” Heartseed wrote.

The decision to break off the Heartseed pact comes in the thick of Novo’s sweeping and aggressive restructuring initiative. Shares of the pharma are down 35% year-to-date and Novo recently completed a high-profile executive shuffle: In May, former CEO Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen stepped down from his post and was replaced by Doustdar, who had previously served as the company’s executive vice president of international operations.

During Novo’s Q2 earnings call, where Doustdar had the opportunity to address investors before he formally assumed the CEO role, he said he would focus on execution and promised to trim the fat. “We need to reallocate and look at our cost base and really put the money where the growth is,” he said, in order to “not fall behind the competition.” Earlier this month, Novo announced it would be laying off 9,000 employees worldwide.

Layoffs Collaboration Cardiovascular disease
Novo Nordisk
Tristan Manalac
Tristan Manalac Tristan Manalac
Tristan is an independent science writer based in Metro Manila, with more than eight years of experience writing about medicine, biotech and science. He can be reached at tristan.manalac@biospace.com, tristan@tristanmanalac.com or on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Tablets. Medicinal capsules on a white background. pharmacies in the country. medicines in the state. Lots of capsules for treatment. Pharmacy network of the country.
Opinion
The Urgent Need To Redefine the Future of UK Biotech
October 1, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Kerstin Papenfuss
External view of the U.S. Capitol building
Government
FDA Delays Likely as Federal Government Hurtles Toward Shutdown
September 30, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Company downsizing, staff reduction and layoffs. Employee dismissal, firing and unemployment. Business concept.
Layoffs
Sutro Makes Deeper Cuts To Extend Runway Into 2027, Reach Key Data Readout
September 30, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Achieve goal concept art collage. Rising arrow chart and halftone hand pointing to center of dartboard. Business goal, achieve targets, success. Trendy modern retro vector illustration
Obesity
Metsera’s Obesity Drug Shows ‘Very Encouraging’ Mid-Stage Efficacy, Supporting Pfizer’s $4.9B Bet
September 30, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac