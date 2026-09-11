SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Novartis drags peers down with triple asset failure

September 11, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Annalee Armstrong
Businessman managers looking down business person. concept of examine a small business, success, challenge, and opportunity stock illustration

iStock, Afry Harvy

Novartis’ shares fell 13% this week after the report of three separate late-stage asset failures. The impact went beyond the Swiss drugmaker, dragging peers down across the market.

Novartis is the sixth largest pharmaceutical company by market cap with a valuation of $212.2 billion, so it takes a lot to knock down an entity like that. But the failures of three different late-stage assets did a number on the Swiss drugmaker’s shares this week.

First up, the antibody-oligonucleotide conjugate del-desiran failed a Phase 3 trial in myotonic dystrophy type 1. The therapy failed to improve hand opening time in the 160 enrolled patients. This was a blow for the drug—and patients with the rare genetic disorder—but also for Novartis’ $12 billion acquisition of Avidity Biosciences that provided the asset last year.

Then, the antisense therapy pelacarsen did not show a significant benefit on cardiovascular risk in patients during a late-stage trial. The drug did lower levels of lipoprotein(a); however, the cardiovascular risk was the main goal of the test, indicating a failure.

Finally, Novartis paused a clutch of Phase 2 trials for the CAR T cell therapy rapcabtagene autoleucel after three patient deaths.

Novartis’ shares have fallen more than 13% this week in response to the failures and trial pauseswhich call into question the pharma’s entire growth pipeline.

Novartis’ problems have caused a ripple across the pharma sector, according to analysts at Dow Jones.

Amgen, which is the eighth largest pharma by market cap, fell sharply this week as well, since the company’s olpasiran is being tested in the same disease space as pelacarsen. Amgen’s asset, however, is an siRNA therapy.

Eli Lilly, worth an eye-watering trillion dollars, is also in the lipoprotein(a)-lowering game with the siRNA therapy lepodisiran, and is also down slightly this week.

Phase 3 Cardiovascular disease C-suite Rare diseases Clinical research
Novartis
Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong is an award-winning biopharma journalist covering the business of drug development. She has been a journalist for more than 18 years, covering the pharmaceutical and biotech industry for the last eight. She is senior editor at BioSpace and curates the Biopharm Executive newsletter every Wednesday. You can reach her at  annalee.armstrong@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Business people and concepts vector art exit
Business
Takeda’s long-term R&D head announces exit after major pipeline reorganization
September 10, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Gabrielle Masson
Alarm clock with pause sign, take a break, menopause concept, hormone replacement therapy
FDA
Biohaven takes another hit as FDA pauses enrollment in pivotal trials for embattled epilepsy drug
September 10, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Vector cartoon illustration of a business team standing at a crossroad with multiple arrows, discussing and choosing the right path toward success and future opportunities.
Drug pricing
Drugmakers cherry pick launch regions as MFN creates ‘policy environment like an earthquake’
September 10, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
A pay raise signals salary increase, income growth, rising investment profits and earnings, along with career development and wealth management, concept of A jubilant businessman jumping atop a growing stack of money coins
Funding
Encoded raises $275M series F for Dravet syndrome gene therapy
September 10, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac