Lilly’s GLP-1s Mounjaro, Zepbound Push Revenue Up 46% in Q4

February 4, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Annalee Armstrong

Taylor Tieden for BioSpace

Mounjaro and Zepbound combined for $11.7 billion in the fourth quarter, which beat analyst consensus of $10.6 billion.

Eli Lilly’s shares rose more than 8% pre-market as the pharma declared revenue of $19.3 billion for the fourth quarter, beating analyst consensus by more than a billion dollars.

The diabetes and weight loss juggernaut reported earnings per share of $7.54, compared to consensus of $6.91. The revenue growth was thanks to 46% growth in volume but offset slightly by a 5% decrease in lower realized prices.

Lilly’s shares reached $1,092 on Wednesday before the market opened, compared to $1,003 at close on Tuesday.

Novo Nordisk similarly reported a slight decline in revenue thanks to lower drug prices, attributing this partly to President Donald Trump’s Most Favored Nation program. Both companies appeared at the White House in November to announce deals to bring down the cost of their blockbuster weight loss therapies.

Nevertheless, Lilly’s revenue results for the fourth quarter represent 43% growth as compared the same period a year ago. U.S. revenue grew 43% to $12.9 billion thanks to a 50% increase in volume. This was offset by a 7% decrease because of prices, particularly for Mounjaro and Zepbound.

The drugs combined for $11.7 billion in the fourth quarter, which beat consensus of $10.6 billion. Lilly’s market share for incretins grew to 60.5%, Truist Securities noted.

For the full year, Mounjaro had 99% growth to $22.97 billion while Zepbound saw 175% growth to $13.54 billion.

Lilly expects top-line revenue of $80 billion to $83 billion for 2026, as compared to $77.5 billion consensus. The company will host an earnings call Wednesday at 10 AM ET.

Earnings GLP-1 Weight loss Obesity
Annalee Armstrong is senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at  annalee.armstrong@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
