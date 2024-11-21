Lilly Partners with Chinese Biotech to Advance Muscle-Sparing Obesity Treatment

Eli Lilly on Wednesday entered into a clinical collaboration agreement with Shanghai-based Laekna to develop a next-generation obesity treatment that induces weight loss without compromising muscle mass.

The companies did not provide specific financial details in their press announcement, revealing only that Lilly will provide funding, expertise and other resources to “accelerate research and development timelines” for the investigational antibody LAE102—the centerpiece of Wednesday’s deal. The partners will focus on the clinical development of the candidate through a Phase I study in obese participants.

LAE102 is a monoclonal antibody with first-in-class potential for obesity, according to Laekna. The therapy works by targeting the activin type IIA receptor, which is typically expressed on muscle cells and has been linked to muscle regeneration and lipid metabolism. Preclinical studies have pointed to the potential of this mechanism of action to simultaneously lower fat mass and increase lean muscle mass.

If the clinical development of LAE102 pans out, Lilly could use it in combination with its blockbuster obesity therapy tirzepatide to “further reduce fat mass and significantly regain the lean muscle mass loss” associated with GLP-1 receptor agonists, according to Wednesday’s news release. “This positions LAE102 as a promising complementary drug candidate for achieving quality weight control.”

Lilly will be leveraging its Catalyze360-ExploR&D platform—the pharma’s mechanism through which it brings its research capabilities to young partners—to accelerate the development of LAE102. Laekna will retain global rights to the asset.

The obesity space is currently dominated by treatments that mimic the GLP-1 hormone to activate its corresponding receptor, in turn promoting the secretion of insulin from the pancreas while also helping to suppress appetite. This mode of action is effective at cutting weight, but it is indiscriminate, also resulting in steep losses in muscle mass.

Several biopharma players have seen a market opportunity in this GLP-1 gap and have ramped up the development of higher-quality obesity medications—that is, treatments that help patients lose weight while also maintaining their lean muscle mass.

Regeneron, for instance, is advancing trevogrumab and garetosmab, monoclonal antibodies that disrupt pathways involved in muscle deterioration. The company is looking to position these assets as combination treatments with incretin-based approaches and in February 2024 kicked off a Phase II program.

Altimmune is also working on a muscle-sparing obesity treatment in pemvidutide, a peptide-based activator of the GLP-1 and glucagon receptors. In June 2024, the biotech released mid-stage data showing that pemvidutide can elicit up to 15% weight-loss at 48 weeks while also preserving lean body mass, as measured by a full-body MRI scan.

Lilly has also previously invested in this space, dropping more than $1.9 billion in July 2023 to acquire Versanis and its lead candidate bimagrumab, a monocloncal antibody designed to help patients lose weight without affecting muscle mass.