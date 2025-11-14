SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Drug Development

BMS Jettisons Coronary Trial for J&J-Partnered Anticoagulant

November 14, 2025 | 
1 min read | 
Dan Samorodnitsky
External view of Bristol Myers Squibb's office California

iStock, JHVEPhoto

Bristol Myers Squibb and Johnson & Johnson will continue to test the asset in stroke and atrial fibrillation.

Bristol Myers Squibb is discontinuing a late-stage study of the investigational drug milvexian for treating acute coronary syndrome, after a preplanned interim analysis of the study revealed the drug was on track to miss its primary endpoint.

The Phase III Librexia ACS trial was studying the oral factor XIa inhibitor milvexian, which aims to block clotting events that could stop blood flow in conditions like acute coronary syndrome (ACS), a condition of decreased flow to the heart.
The drug was developed in collaboration with Johnson & Johnson.

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets, writing after the announcement Friday morning, called the decision a “tougher update” for BMS, as it “likely removes the opportunity for milvexian in acute coronary syndrome, a market that BMY had previously estimated could be as large as ~2 million patients across the US and EU.”

Shares of BMS are down 3.4% to about $47 in Friday morning trading.

BMS and J&J still have opportunities with milvexian. The companies are continuing two other Phase III trials testing the molecule in atrial fibrillation and secondary stroke prevention, with topline data expected in 2026. The sales opportunities from treating those conditions softened the blow for investors, BMO said.

“An opportunity remains for milvexian with additional readouts on the horizon,” the analysts wrote. “Bristol previously categorized the opportunity for milvexian in secondary stroke prevention as ~1.3 million patients across the US and EU. The opportunity in atrial fibrillation is even more substantial with the company previously highlighting ~14 million addressable patients across the US and EU.”

ACS is a broad umbrella term for conditions where blood flow to the heart becomes restricted, usually because of a clot. That can lead to heart attacks and angina. According to BMS, more than 7 million people are diagnosed with ACS worldwide.

BMS and J&J first linked together in 2018 to develop factor X1a inhibitors as anti-coagulants. The three Phase III Librexia programs were launched by BMS and J&J in March 2023. In May of that year, the whole program for all three indications received FDA Fast Track designation.

Cardiovascular disease
Bristol Myers Squibb Company Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies
Dan Samorodnitsky
Dan Samorodnitsky Dan Samorodnitsky
Dan Samorodnitsky is the news editor at BioSpace. You can reach him at dan.samorodnitsky@biospace.com.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Investment mistakes, taxes, expenses, and unknown costs drain money, concept of Businessman carries a money bag with a big hole, banknotes falling out
Mergers & acquisitions
Merck Again Brings Out Big Bucks, Buys Cidara in $9.2B Antiviral Push
November 14, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Feb 19, 2020 Foster City / CA / USA - Gilead corporate headquarters in Silicon Valley; Gilead Sciences, Inc. is an American biotechnology company that researches, develops and commercializes drugs
HIV
Gilead Looks To Simplify HIV Treatment By Combining Two Leading Drugs in One Pill
November 14, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Different business strategies. Various solutions. Splitting opinions. Choosing way. Movement options. Separation of directions. Dilemma concept. Two diverging paths of arrows. 3d render
Vaccines
Pfizer Reportedly Planning To Divest BioNTech Stake
November 14, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Shanghai.China-Feb.25th 2022: Pfizer company sign on office building. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology corporation
Mergers & acquisitions
Pfizer Closes Metsera Deal, Officially Ending Bidding War Drama
November 13, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong