SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Ligand to Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on November 7, 2024

October 23, 2024 | 
2 min read

JUPITER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: LGND) today announced that it will report third quarter 2024 financial results before the opening of the U.S. financial markets on Thursday, November 7, 2024. The company will hold a conference call that same day beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results and provide a general business update.


Conference Call and Webcast Information

Date:

Thursday, November 7, 2024

Time:

8:30 a.m. ET (5:30 a.m. PT)

Conference Call:

(888) 596-4144 (U.S. & Canada)

(646) 968-2525 (International)

Conference ID is 8755336

Webcast:

Live and replay webcasts of the call are available here.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand is a biopharmaceutical company enabling scientific advancement through supporting the clinical development of high-value medicines. Ligand does this by providing financing, licensing our technologies or both. Its business model seeks to generate value for stockholders by creating a diversified portfolio of biopharmaceutical product revenue streams that are supported by an efficient and low corporate cost structure. Ligand’s goal is to offer investors an opportunity to participate in the promise of the biotech industry in a profitable and diversified manner. Its business model focuses on funding programs in mid- to late-stage drug development in return for economic rights, purchasing royalty rights in development stage or commercial biopharmaceutical products and licensing its technology to help partners discover and develop medicines. Ligand partners with other pharmaceutical companies to leverage what they do best (late-stage development, regulatory management and commercialization) in order to generate its revenue. Ligand’s Captisol® platform technology is a chemically modified cyclodextrin with a structure designed to optimize the solubility and stability of drugs. Ligand has established multiple alliances, licenses and other business relationships with the world’s leading biopharmaceutical companies including Amgen, Merck, Pfizer, Jazz, Takeda, Gilead Sciences, and Baxter International. For more information, please visit www.ligand.com. Follow Ligand on X @Ligand_LGND.

We use our investor relations website and X as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Investors should monitor our website and our X account, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls and webcasts.

Contacts

Investors:
Melanie Herman
investors@ligand.com
(858) 550-7761

LifeSci Advisors
Bob Yedid
bob@lifesciadvisors.com
(516) 428-8577

Media:
Kellie Walsh
media@ligand.com
(914) 315-6072

Earnings Florida
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Podcast
Trodelvy’s Bladder Cancer Withdrawal, Sage Therapeutics Layoffs, Sanofi’s Radiopharma Investment, More
October 23, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Concept art to depict schizophrenia and split personality disorder
Neuroscience
Alto Depression Therapy Fails Mid-Stage Trial, 9 Months After IPO
October 23, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Brain shaped maze. Concept image of study and brain behavior.
Alzheimer’s disease
Roche Trims Another Alzheimer’s Prospect, Ending UCB Collabortion
October 22, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
An empty conference room overlooking a city
Business
Activist Investor Starboard Takes Aim at J&J Spinoff Kenvue on Heels of $1B Stake in Pfizer
October 22, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac