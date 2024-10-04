SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Lifecore Biomedical to Report Financial Results for First Quarter of Fiscal 2025 Prior to Market Open on October 4, 2024

October 3, 2024 | 
1 min read

CHASKA, Minn., Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) (“Lifecore”), a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”), today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 on Friday, October 4, 2024, prior to market open and will host a webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Members of Lifecore’s senior management team will discuss financial results for the first quarter and review recent corporate developments.

To listen to the live webcast, or access the archived webcast, please visit the Investor Events & Presentations page of Lifecore’s website at: https://ir.lifecore.com/events-presentations.

About Lifecore Biomedical

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFCR) is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of sterile injectable pharmaceutical products in syringes, vials, and cartridges, including complex formulations. As a leading manufacturer of premium, injectable-grade hyaluronic acid, Lifecore brings more than 40 years of expertise as a partner for global and emerging biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across multiple therapeutic categories to bring their innovations to market. For more information about the company, visit Lifecore’s website at www.lifecore.com.

CONTACT: Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. Contact Information: Vida Strategic Partners Stephanie Diaz (Investors) 415-675-7401 sdiaz@vidasp.com Tim Brons (Media) 415-675-7402 tbrons@vidasp.com

Earnings Minnesota
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: An Eli Lilly Research Laboratories sign/
Supply chain
Lilly’s Tirzepatide No Longer on FDA Drug Shortage List
October 3, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Phoenix, Arizona/
Business
Meeting on the Mesa to Highlight Cell and Gene Therapy Opportunities, Challenges
October 3, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Giant robot flicking tiny man. Ai technologies and unemployment problem concept. Vector illustration.
Layoffs
More Layoffs From ImmunityBio, Bringing California’s Fall Cuts to 31
October 2, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Group Of Employees Being Fired By Their Company.
Layoffs
Bayer, J&J and Pfizer to Lay Off Nearly 500 Combined Employees
October 2, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel