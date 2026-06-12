Novo hit with cybersecurity breach, urges vigilance among trial participants

Novo Nordisk has suffered a cybersecurity breach involving what the pharma called “unauthorized access” to their trial participants’ personal data.

The severity and breadth of the breach remain unclear, but Novo in a news release on Thursday said that only “a limited amount of information related to patients participating in some of our clinical trials” were affected. The pharma also assured study participants that the accessed data were “not directly linked to any patients by name or other direct identifiers.”

Among the affected data include sex, year of birth, biomarkers, lifestyle factors and patient IDs, which are random letters and numbers used to identify a trial participant after they’ve been anonymized.

The company emphasized that the breach should not “enable any third party to identify participants in our clinical trials,” according to its Thursday release.

Still, Novo urged trial participants to be vigilant and to report to the company if anything unusual happens “that is believed could be linked to the incident.”

For its part, the Danish giant has launched an investigation of the breach, enlisting help from cybersecurity experts. The company has also “taken steps to address the situation,” including temporarily deactivating certain internal systems. The pharma did not specify what these systems are, nor did it say how these interim security measures could affect patient experience.

The last few months have been looking up for Novo. The company has been widely perceived as having fumbled a years-long headstart in the GLP-1 game, ultimately conceding market leadership to Eli Lilly. Last year, Lilly’s tirzepatide franchise, which includes Mounjaro for type 2 diabetes and Zepbound for chronic weight management, together brought in $36.51 billion worldwide. Novo’s semaglutide, on the other hand—which encompasses Ozempic, Wegovy and Rybelsus—trailed slightly behind at $36.19 billion.

Last December, Novo won the oral obesity race with the FDA’s approval for the pill form of Wegovy. Lilly’s Foundayo caught up just months later, however.

Lilly’s drug was an early favorite among analysts, whose initial assessments were buoyed by the Indianapolis pharma’s thorough win in the injectables arena. But Novo has so far been beating expectations, with the Wegovy pill reaching 1 million patients in just 16 weeks on the market, bringing in around $355 million in Q1 sales. CEO Maziar Mike Doustdar, in an investor call last month, said that the oral drug is “off to a record-breaking start in the U.S.”