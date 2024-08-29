SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Inari Medical Announces PEERLESS Data to be Presented During the Late-Breaking Clinical Trial Sessions at TCT 2024

August 29, 2024 | 
1 min read

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) (“Inari”), a medical device company with a mission to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous and other diseases, announced today that data from the PEERLESS trial will be presented by Dr. Wissam Jaber, Professor of Medicine at Emory University School of Medicine, during the Late-Breaking Clinical Trial Sessions at the 2024 Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) Annual Scientific Symposium in Washington, D.C. The presentation will take place on October 29th.

The PEERLESS trial is a prospective, randomized controlled trial (“RCT”) comparing the outcomes of patients with intermediate-risk pulmonary embolism (“PE”) treated with the FlowTriever system versus catheter-directed thrombolysis. The primary endpoint is a win-ratio analysis of important clinical and hospital resource utilization outcomes. This study will provide critical information to clinicians on the optimal treatment for PE patients.

“PEERLESS is the first RCT directly comparing FlowTriever to a historical treatment option for PE and is the first of several RCTs that Inari is bringing to the VTE space,” said Dr. Thomas Tu, Inari’s Chief Medical Officer. “Patients and physicians deserve high-quality clinical evidence to inform treatment choices and we are thrilled to see this study be presented at TCT.”

About Inari Medical, Inc.
Patients first. No small plans. Take care of each other. These are the guiding principles that form the ethos of Inari Medical. We are committed to improving lives in extraordinary ways by creating innovative solutions for both unmet and underserved health needs. In addition to our purpose-built solutions, we leverage our capabilities in education, clinical research, and program development to improve patient outcomes. We are passionate about our mission to establish our treatments as the standard of care for venous thromboembolism and four other targeted disease states. We are just getting started. Learn more at www.inarimedical.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, X (Twitter), and Instagram.

Investor Contact:
Marissa Bych
Gilmartin Group LLC
IR@inarimedical.com

Medical device Events Southern California
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Photo of a judge's gavel, a balance and a stack of papers
Legal
Regeneron Sues Sandoz in Federal Court to Block Eylea Biosimilar
August 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Sign in front of Pfizer in Quebec, Canada
Collaboration
Pfizer Partners With Flagship’s Quotient to Leverage Genetics Against Heart, Renal Diseases
August 28, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
3D illustration of antibodies
Series A
Navigator Closes $100M Series A, Targets Autoimmune Market With Potential Best-in-Class Bispecific Antibody
August 28, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Signage at Pfizer's world headquarters in New York City
Business
Pfizer Launches Direct-to-Consumer Portal for Migraine, Flu, COVID-19 Products
August 28, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac