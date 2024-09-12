SUBSCRIBE
Generation Bio to Present at the 2024 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

September 12, 2024 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generation Bio Co. (Nasdaq:GBIO) a biotechnology company innovating genetic medicines for people living with rare and prevalent diseases, announced that Geoff McDonough, M.D., president and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2024 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 19, 2024 at 10:20 a.m. ET in New York.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor section of the company’s website at investors.generationbio.com. A replay will be available there for 30 days following the event.

About Generation Bio 

Generation Bio is innovating non-viral genetic medicines to provide durable and redosable treatments for hundreds of millions of patients living with rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing two distinct and complementary platforms: a potent, highly selective cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) delivery system and a novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) cargo produced by a scalable capsid-free manufacturing process that uses proprietary cell-free rapid enzymatic synthesis (RES). With these platforms, Generation Bio aims to develop the next wave of non-viral genetic medicines to support its mission to extend the reach of genetic medicine to more people living with more diseases, around the world.

For more information, please visit www.generationbio.com.

Investors and Media Contact
Maren Killackey 
Generation Bio 
mkillackey@generationbio.com
857-371-4638

