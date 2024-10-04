SUBSCRIBE
GeneDx to Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Tuesday, October 29, 2024

October 3, 2024 | 
1 min read

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS), a leader in delivering improved health outcomes through genomic insights, today announced it will release financial results for the third quarter of 2024 before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29, 2024. Management will host a conference call that day to discuss third quarter 2024 financial and operating results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.


Conference Call Details

Investors interested in listening to the conference call are required to register online. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Events” section of the GeneDx investor relations website at https://ir.genedx.com/.

About GeneDx

At GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS), we believe that everyone deserves personalized, targeted medical care—and that it all begins with a genetic diagnosis. Fueled by one of the world’s largest rare disease data sets, our industry-leading exome and genome tests translate complex genomic data into clinical answers that unlock personalized health plans, accelerate drug discovery, and improve health system efficiencies. It all starts with a single test. For more information, please visit genedx.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

