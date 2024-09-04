SUBSCRIBE
Galectin Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

September 3, 2024 | 
NORCROSS, Ga., Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT), the leading developer of therapeutics that target galectin proteins, today announced that Joel Lewis, Chief Executive Officer and Khurram Jamil, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, will be attending the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 9-11, 2024 in New York, NY.

Dr. Jamil will be providing a company presentation on September 9, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET. The webcast of the presentation can be accessed here or through the Company’s website on the Events & Presentation page of the investors section.

Additionally, Galectin management team will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conferences. Interested investors should contact their representative at H.C. Wainwright.

About Galectin Therapeutics
Galectin Therapeutics is dedicated to developing novel therapies to improve the lives of patients with chronic liver disease and cancer. Galectin’s lead drug belapectin is a carbohydrate-based drug that inhibits the galectin-3 protein, which is directly involved in multiple inflammatory, fibrotic, and malignant diseases, for which it has Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The lead development program is in metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH, formerly known as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH) with cirrhosis, the most advanced form of MASH-related fibrosis. Liver cirrhosis is one of the most pressing medical needs and a significant drug development opportunity. Additional development programs are in treatment of combination immunotherapy for advanced head and neck cancers and other malignancies. Advancement of these additional clinical programs is largely dependent on finding a suitable partner. Galectin seeks to leverage extensive scientific and development expertise as well as established relationships with external sources to achieve cost-effective and efficient development. Additional information is available at www.galectintherapeutics.com.

Company Contact:

Jack Callicutt, Chief Financial Officer
(678) 620-3186
ir@galectintherapeutics.com

Investors Relations Contacts:
Kevin Gardner
kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com

Chris Calabrese
ccalabrese@lifesciadvisors.com

Galectin Therapeutics and its associated logo is a registered trademark of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Belapectin is the USAN assigned name for Galectin Therapeutics’ galectin-3 inhibitor belapectin.

