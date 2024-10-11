SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

FibroBiologics to Participate in a Fireside Chat at 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit

October 11, 2024 | 
1 min read

HOUSTON, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroBiologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBLG) (“FibroBiologics”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with 160+ patents issued and pending with a focus on the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, today announced that Pete O’Heeron, Chief Executive Officer of FibroBiologics, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit on Wednesday, October 16, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

For more information, please visit FibroBiologics’ website or email FibroBiologics at: info@fibrobiologics.com.

About FibroBiologics

Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 160+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy. For more information, visit www.FibroBiologics.com.

General Inquiries:
info@fibrobiologics.com

Investor Relations:
Nic Johnson
Russo Partners
(212) 845-4242
fibrobiologicsIR@russopr.com

Media Contact:
Liz Phillips
Russo Partners
(347) 956-7697
Elizabeth.phillips@russopartnersllc.com

Events Texas Healthcare
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
A man is holding an umbrella while standing on a cliff. The umbrella is green and the man is looking up at the sky. Concept of danger and uncertainty, as the man is on the edge of a cliff
Bankruptcy
Gritstone Files for Bankruptcy in Effort to Save Clinical Research
October 10, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Pictured: Astellas' Americas headquarters in Illin
Layoffs
Astellas Cuts 24 Universal Cells Roles in Seattle, Transfers 12 to Japan
October 10, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Drug Development
How AI Could Ease Tension in Clinical Trials
October 10, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis
GSK's headquarters office building in Poznan, Poland
Legal
GSK Settles Zantac Lawsuits for $2.2B, Analysts Now Shift Focus to Vaccines
October 10, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac