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Deerfield bets up to $1.6B to snag autoimmune asset in China for Boulevard

June 30, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Annalee Armstrong
Upward arrow on the background of the flag of China. Paper plane. Economic recovery. Copy space. Business. Background.

iStock, ValleraTo

Investment firm Deerfield Management is the latest to find a gem in China, which has been rising as a source of biotech innovation over the past few years.

Investment firm Deerfield Management has found a trispecific T cell engager program for portfolio company Boulevard Bio, bringing the autoimmune asset over from China for a small $20 million upfront payment.

On the back end, Beijing-based AI drug delivery company METiS TechBio could receive as much as $1.6 billion in milestones, according to the Tuesday announcement.

Boulevard has been granted worldwide rights to MTS-128, an antibody discovered via METiS’s AI-driven NanoForge platform. The trispecific approach adds another biological mechanism for the drug to latch onto, compared to a more traditional bispecific approach that has been the norm with T cell engagers.

Little is known about Boulevard, which lacks a public presence beyond Tuesday’s announcement. Back in May, METiS and Deerfield struck up a partnership to work on in vivo protein therapeutics and immunotherapies. Financial details were not revealed at the time.

METiS, which claims to be the first AI-powered drug delivery company to list on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, has a deep pipeline across central nervous system disease, metabolism, oncology, immunology and animal health. The most advanced asset is MTS-004, a small molecule that has completed Phase 3 testing for pseudobulbar affect, a CNS disorder that causes sudden uncontrollable laughing or crying.

Deerfield is the latest to find a gem in China, which has been rising as a source of biotech innovation over the past few years. Venture capitalists have been scouring for assets, either to license for existing companies or bring over in a NewCo form with a U.S.-based company handling development of an asset.

John Crowley, President and CEO of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), on the main stage at the 2026 BIO International Convention in San Diego
China
BIO 2026: US needs to dodge China’s ‘inescapable dependencies’ to protect biotech
Speaking to media on Tuesday, BIO CEO John Crowley complimented China’s rise as a biotech powerhouse but said U.S. policy needs to protect and maintain America’s lead.
June 24, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Read more

Autoimmune disease China
Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong is senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at  annalee.armstrong@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
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