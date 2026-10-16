SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

City’s IPO soars to $200M, with proceeds supporting thromboembolic disease pipeline

October 16, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Jef Akst
City Skyline in Pink

iStock, CSA-Images

City Therapeutics will join a slew of biotechs that have entered the public markets this year, with a $200 million raise that landed above expectations.

City Therapeutics, the RNA interference biotech developing therapies for thromboembolic diseases, has pulled off an upsized IPO, raising $200 million that will be split across its pipeline.

The company will begin trading on the Nasdaq Friday under the ticker CTY, after offering over 11 million shares at $18 apiece, according to the Thursday press release. Originally, City had targeted a sale of about 9.7 million shares for $158.3 million but has exceeded that, and another 1.6 million shares are being offered to the underwriters.

City will join a bustling group of biotechs that have joined the Nasdaq this year, including Aktis Oncology, Generate:Biomedicines and ADARx Pharmaceuticals. City’s $200 million raise falls in the middle of the pack, with a record high achieved this year by Parabilis Medicines’ $670 million IPO in June.

Full 3d poster art collage of anonym people wear armor two soldiers stand america china flag battle confrontation trade war.
NextGen
Facing pressure from China, BioSpace’s NextGen biotech leaders say: ‘Bring it on’
From Chinese innovation to AI, biotech CEOs are being hit with challenges at a breakneck pace. Three leaders from BioSpace’s NextGen Class of 2026 told us about the issues keeping them up at night.
June 3, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Read more

Also going public this week with City is Iambic Therapeutics, an AI-fueled biotech that officially began trading on Thursday under the ticker symbol IAM. The company raised about $150 million after originally targeting $135 million.

City Therapeutics was named to BioSpace’s NextGen Class of 2026 earlier this year. Led by CEO Andy Orth, City emerged in 2023, founded by RNAi pioneer and former Alnylam CEO John Maraganore who now serves as executive chair. The company has moved quickly to establish a pipeline of therapies in thromboembolic diseases, including lead program CITY-FXI, which is in Phase 1 testing.

The company planned to earmark $30 million for the CITY-FXI program, according to the IPO prospectus. In addition, the biotech is conducting new drug-enabling studies for CITY-RBP4 in Stargardt disease, an inherited eye condition that causes vision loss in children and young adults. This program was to receive a $20 million boost from the IPO, according to the prospectus. Another $40 million will support clinical tests of CITY-TFR2 in anemia associated with myelofibrosis, while the remaining $70 million will help fund platform development and preclinical activities.

The IPO comes just over four months after City raised $99.5 million in a series B financing.

IPO Venture capital Startups
City Therapeutics
Jef Akst
Jef Akst Jef Akst
Jef Akst is managing editor of BioSpace. She is an award-winning journalist and editor specializing in the life sciences and biopharma. In 2026, she was awarded the Marianne Dekker Mattera Mentor Award for exceptional mentorship in B2B journalism. You can reach her at jef.akst@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn and Twitter @JefAkst.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Collaboration of personnel with artificial intelligence, Setting goals to improve company growth with the support of AI, New innovative concept, Businessman runs up on robot hand pointing upwards.
Artificial intelligence
AstraZeneca bulks up MASH, cardio work in up to $1.5B AI partnership with insitro
October 15, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoff Tracker
GSK laying off 1.2K+ in Belgium
October 15, 2026
 · 
102 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Chain of arrows blocks. Consistency and focus. Concept of conformism, vertical of power. Unchanging course of development. Moving forward. Education and skill growth. Building a solid strategy.
FDA
FDA’s latest rare disease framework seeks to prioritize consistency in flexibility
October 15, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Michael Gibney
A businessmans hand handing a key to another hand, illustration of offering and providing solutions for business challenges
Deals
Stoffels strikes up new biotech in return to Galapagos cell therapy mission
October 15, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong