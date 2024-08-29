SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

C4 Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming September Investor Conferences

August 29, 2024 | 
1 min read

WATERTOWN, Mass., Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing targeted protein degradation science, today announced that C4T management will participate in fireside chats at two September investor conferences.

Fireside Chat Details:

Event: Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference taking place in Boston, MA
Date/Time: September 5, 2024 at 8:45 AM ET

Event: 2024 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference taking place in New York, New York
Date/Time: September 18, 2024 at 8:35 AM ET

Live webcasts will be available on the Investors section of the company’s website at www.c4therapeutics.com. Archived replays of the webcasts will be available for approximately 30 days following the live events.

About C4 Therapeutics
C4 Therapeutics (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to delivering on the promise of targeted protein degradation science to create a new generation of medicines that transforms patients’ lives. C4T is progressing targeted oncology programs through clinical studies and leveraging its TORPEDO® platform to efficiently design and optimize small-molecule medicines to address difficult-to-treat diseases. C4T’s degrader medicines are designed to harness the body’s natural protein recycling system to rapidly degrade disease-causing proteins, offering the potential to overcome drug resistance, drug undruggable targets and improve patient outcomes. For more information, please visit www.c4therapeutics.com.

Contacts:
Investors:
Courtney Solberg
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
CSolberg@c4therapeutics.com

Media:
Loraine Spreen
Senior Director, Corporate Communications & Patient Advocacy
LSpreen@c4therapeutics.com

Events Massachusetts
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Photo of a judge's gavel, a balance and a stack of papers
Legal
Regeneron Sues Sandoz in Federal Court to Block Eylea Biosimilar
August 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Sign in front of Pfizer in Quebec, Canada
Collaboration
Pfizer Partners With Flagship’s Quotient to Leverage Genetics Against Heart, Renal Diseases
August 28, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
3D illustration of antibodies
Series A
Navigator Closes $100M Series A, Targets Autoimmune Market With Potential Best-in-Class Bispecific Antibody
August 28, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Nurse inserts an IV line into a patient with a mask
COVID-19
FDA Limits Use of Invivyd’s COVID-19 Prophylactic as New Variants Dominate
August 28, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac