SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Avidity Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

September 25, 2024 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNA), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™), today announced that Avidity management will be participating in the following upcoming conference:

  • Chardan 8th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference on October 1 at 7:30 a.m. PT / 10:30 a.m. ET

A live webcast of the event, up-to-date event details and an archived replay will be available on the “Events and Presentations” page in the “Investors” section of Avidity’s website at https://aviditybiosciences.investorroom.com/events-and-presentations.

About Avidity

Avidity Biosciences, Inc.'s mission is to profoundly improve people’s lives by delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics - Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™). Avidity is revolutionizing the field of RNA with its proprietary AOCs, which are designed to combine the specificity of monoclonal antibodies with the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to address targets and diseases previously unreachable with existing RNA therapies. Utilizing its proprietary AOC platform, Avidity demonstrated the first-ever successful targeted delivery of RNA into muscle and is leading the field with clinical development programs for three rare muscle diseases: myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). Avidity is broadening the reach of AOCs with its advancing and expanding pipeline including programs in cardiology and immunology through internal discovery efforts and key partnerships. Avidity is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information about our AOC platform, clinical development pipeline and people, please visit www.aviditybiosciences.com and engage with us on LinkedIn and X.

Investor Contact:

Mike MacLean

(619) 837-5014

investors@aviditybio.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avidity-biosciences-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conference-302257800.html

SOURCE Avidity Biosciences, Inc.

Events Southern California
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Podcast
Novo Grilled By Senate, PhRMA’s IRA Win and BMS’ KarXT Awaits Approval
September 25, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Employees Walking In And Out Of The Door, Some Were Leaving Their Job And Some Were Being Hired At The Same Time. Full Length, Isolated On Solid Color Background. Vector, Illustration, Flat Design, Character.
Layoffs
Bluebird Bio to Lay Off 25% of Workforce
September 24, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Robot hand with gear wheels. 3d illustration.
Deals
Flagship’s AI Company Generate Inks Deal Worth up to $1B With Novartis
September 24, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
VIP Event at the Bioprocessing Summing 2024
Business
The White House, Microsoft, SAS, Foley Hoag & Astellas Offer AI Guidance to Investors. Part Two: The Future
September 24, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis